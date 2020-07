Warren and Elva Schultz will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.

Warren Schultz and Elva Mae Riefe were married July 15, 1955, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport.

They are the parents of two children, Sandra (Dirk) Miller and Linda (Kevin) Ross, both of Wever. They also have five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren.