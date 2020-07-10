ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Today brings in a quieter mood. You will feel reserved, your childhood shyness revived. Animal friends and nature affect you deeply. Guidance comes from within today. You have greater mental energy and it is easier to solve problems and make wise choices. Tonight: Early bedtime.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH Your success today will be directly affected by the effort you expend. Double-check contracts and communications related to your work. Friends and partners will make plans for you and offer advice. They earn your love and respect. Tonight: Networking with large groups.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHH Accept changes gracefully in regard to your professional situation. Write a list of desired goals and affirmations. Read over the list carefully. This will actually help you deal with old conflicts and frustrations with aplomb. Tonight: The show must go on.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHH If there have been travel-related glitches and delays, they should now start to clear up. You will want to offer support to loved ones. Dedication to a worthwhile mutual interest enhances a love bond. Tonight: Listen to someone you see every day for a suggestion.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH The old rules are changing. New feelings and needs are arising. Stay well informed about any changes in your source of income. Adapting to meet new needs will enhance your security. Tonight: Try a deep meditation and see what comes up.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Today promises a shake-up. There can be new interests and discoveries linked to a current partnership, in love or in business. If a tie has outlived its usefulness, this is a time to let go and move forward. Tonight: Communication and understanding will be greatly improved.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct.22) HHH Complete projects that have been in progress for too long. Your past health history or heredity can provide clues concerning health decisions you make now. A friend has reason to celebrate an accomplishment. Tonight: Offer a meaningful gift in honor of the occasion.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH Recreational activities that inspire thinking and learning will bring you happiness today. Perhaps you might join a book club to find a new love or romance. Encourage a potential love interest to talk. Listen. Tonight: Children will be a source of comfort and joy.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Family members show new talents and versatility. Interesting events, conversations and -- finally -- visitors make the domestic environment livelier. Work partners exhibit a take-charge attitude. Cooperate. Teamwork is the key to success now. Tonight: Competitive feelings seem to be coming up.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHH Ideas suggested in casual conversation are worth examining. Read current magazines and newspapers. You are about to learn something valuable quite by accident. Impromptu short journeys around the neighborhood add a new dimension to your life. Tonight: Catch up with old friends.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Adapt to changes at your place of employment or in the world economic condition as a whole. There will be a significant change for the better. You will be able to appreciate all that you have. Tonight: Defer to a loved one on dinner plans.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH Subtle, receptive and compassionate, Pisces can be the most complex of the zodiac signs. Today, celebrate the real you. A breakthrough can be expected for Pisceans who have been working to perfect a skill or complete a program. Tonight: Only as you want it.

BORN TODAY: Inventor Nikola Tesla (1856), writer Marcel Proust (1871), boxer Jake LaMotta (1922)