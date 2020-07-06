This week’s artifact would have been 103 this year. Bits of it remain in various public and private collections, but the bulk of it since has been reduced to scrap and rubble. And in its lifetime, it became something of a local legend.

Known as "the Golden Goose" and "MacArthur’s Folly," the original structure of The Citizens Bridge (later MacArthur Bridge) was made of wood, iron, steel and concrete.

Construction of the structure began in 1916, thanks in no small part to the herculean efforts of one John A. MacArthur, formerly of Detroit, Michigan. MacArthur married into the Millard family and settled in Burlington with his new bride while working for his father-in-law, Frank Millard, at his coal business. MacArthur looked around and saw the need for a way to transport goods cheaply and easily across the river, and aggressively set out to fill it while ignoring his detractors who claimed that a bridge would be too expensive.

It took a corporate stock and bond offering by Citizens Bridge Co., and taxes levied by the city to raise the $210,176.80 to cover the cost of building the bridge, but eventually the money was raised and construction was begun. The agreement was that Bridge Co. would operate the bridge only until the company had recouped their share of the costs via tolls, and then ownership would be transferred to the city of Burlington. The bridge paid for itself in 1923, and was promptly re-named for its benefactor.

Originally, the bridge had a wooden deck, but this proved to be problematic. With the arrival of the ubiquitous mayflies in the spring, road graders were needed to clear the slippery decking. In the winter, it was not uncommon for vehicles to slide into the structure (or each other), leaving numerous dents and paint scrapes to mark their passage. Also, the wood was prone to rotting. So, in the 1950s it was decided to replace the wooden decking with the steel grates that created the signature humming sound when vehicles drove across. A cantilevered pedestrian crossing was also added.

In the late 1970s, it was obvious the lifespan of the structure was coming to an end, and in the early 1980s, plans were made to replace it. However, the bridge would continue to operate until 1993, when it was finally retired and replaced with the Great River Bridge. During its lifetime, the bridge became an iconic symbol of the city of Burlington. Now, all that remains are some carefully hoarded tokens and pieces of the steel decking.

Our artifact is not currently on display at this time, but it may well be in the future! DMCHS wants to hear from you! We are collecting stories from folks who had family members who were part of the Hawkeye Native Society, and who worked at the pearl button factory in Burlington. We are also collecting personal stories related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Your stories and photos are important to us, and will be archived digitally at the Historical Society Museum, as well as with the Library of Congress. Stories and pictures can be emailed to Julie Martineau at juliem@dmchs.org

"Out of the Attic" features artifacts from the collection of the Des Moines County Historical Society. For more information, to ask questions or to offer comments or suggestions, call (319) 752-7449 or email dmchs@dmchs.org.