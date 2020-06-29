This artifact is 100 years old this year. It’s made of paper, binding materials including thread, glue, ink and cardboard, and between It’s covers, it contains a wealth of information about Burlington.

"Who Sells it? The Classified Business Headings in the City Directory will tell you. The City Directory is the most complete local buyers guide available to residents of any city. Consult the City Directory" an advertisement in our artifact burbles enthusiastically. So, what is a City Directory? Well, a city directory lists residents, streets, sub-divisions, businesses organizations and institutions. They can be arranged alphabetically or geographically, and sometimes both.

City directories pre-date phone books by centuries. The earliest known surviving city directory dates from 1677, and was published in London, England. Many have been digitized, some are sometimes available online, and ironically enough, are still relevant today as they are an invaluable source of information for historians and genealogists.

In 1920, the Burlington city directories were available by subscription from the McCoy Directory Company of Rockford, Illinois. For a small fee, businesses could purchase an ad in the directory, ranging from a few lines to a full page, illustrated advertisement. One could also be "prioritized" for "favorable consideration" … for a price.

So why are they so valuable? The listings not only show the home address of the good citizens of Burlington, they also list their professions. Our own Miss A. Elizabeth Lily, (of Miss Elizabeth fame here at the museum) is listed as being an assistant librarian, and residing on South 6th. Below are listed her sisters alphabetically, along with their shared address and occupations. Had Miss Elizabeth been married, her spouse would have been listed as well.

City Directories also are important because they list the businesses and occupations of the citizens. One can look up how many elementary schools there were, or lumber yards, etc. and where they were located. In a nutshell, they provide a snapshot of Burlington as it was in 1920.

Our artifact is too fragile for display. However, digital versions are available for purchase from the Des Moines County Historical Society (which, ironically enough, was not in existence in 1920…DMCHS didn’t incorporate until 1932) For more information on how to acquire a digital copy, please contact DMCHS at 319.752.7449 or email is at dmchs@dmchs.org.

DMCHS wants to hear from you. We are collecting stories from folks who had family members who were part of the Hawkeye Native Society, and who worked at the pearl button factory in Burlington. We also are collecting personal stories from folks, related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Your stories are important to us, and will be archived digitally at the Historical Society Museum, as well as with the Library of Congress. Stories and photos can be emailed to Julie Martineau at juliem@dmchs.org

"Out of the Attic" features artifacts from the collection of the Des Moines County Historical Society. For more information, to ask questions or to offer comments or suggestions, call (319) 752-7449 or email dmchs@dmchs.org.