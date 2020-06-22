I was raised writing thank you notes, old-fashioned handwritten, mailed with a stamp thank you notes. While I’m just as likely to send an email or text of thanks today, I recognize the importance of taking a moment to express gratitude and want to send out a thank you note to our library users and fellow residents.

Dear Burlington area community,

Thank you for the support, patience, and cooperation over this period of pandemic response. Closing the library building was hard, in large part, because we know how much the library means to so many people as a place – a community center, hangout, and refuge. Thank you for staying connected with us in different ways, making heavy use of our Digital Library and participating in virtual classes and events, adapting to all the service changes, and helping to play a role in the community effort needed to address this pandemic. We missed you and have loved seeing so many of you again for Curbside Library, assisting you by phone, email, chat, and social media, and letting you in by appointment to use the computer lab. While services may look different for some time, we are here for you.

Thank you,

Your Burlington Public Library Staff Team

Throughout the building closure, the library staff continued to answer questions and provide tech support. We promoted and enhanced our Digital Library of downloadable and streaming services, as well as online tutoring, job skills tools, language learning application, and research databases. We also made sure story times and other classes and events didn’t miss a beat, but instead moved to a new virtual format.

For the past five weeks, your library has offered Curbside Library for pick up of physical materials. Each week, the staff team added more services and extended hours. Today, you can check out materials, borrow a laptop, and get printing, copying, scanning and faxing services through the Curbside Library. Two weeks ago, we also added a computer lab in one of our meeting rooms that you can access by appointment. We are open for all of these services and staff are available for assistance through all of our contact channels from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

I know that customers of any store or service are more likely to take time to issue a complaint than to give thanks. That is why each thank you note we receive is greatly valued. We recently got this note of thanks.

"I would like to say that the library's online resources have been a life saver for me. Especially the hotspot which has served as literally my only means of contact with anyone or anything. My cell phone, computer and tv antenna are broken and I have no way to fix them right now. ...I am so grateful for that cheap, old tablet, the library's online resources and having internet access because of the library's hotspot. They have kept me from being completely cut off from my children, the pharmacy, my doctors and the rest of the outside world. My point is basically I wanted to express that the library and it's resources and opportunities are invaluable to me and our community."

This library user reminds us of how important it is for the library, and at a higher level communities and states, to address the reality of the digital divide. Starting our in-building services by offering public computer access was an intentional recognition of the importance of having access to the Internet to complete the census, apply for jobs, fill out government forms, apply for assistance, and generally stay connected. Our community members who don’t have computers or Internet access in their homes experienced this pandemic differently than those of us who do and need the library’s technology access and assistance.

I’m so glad that our library already was circulating mobile hotspots before this pandemic and have more than 15 of them available. There is always a waiting list, so be sure to place a hold for one if you would like to try this service. A staff member is happy to assist you with doing that. We are also purchasing more of these devices and investigating circulating laptops as an ongoing service.

While handing out materials at the Curbside Library, a user said, "I’m so glad you are open. It is like Christmas." If you haven’t used this service, it is easy to do. You can go to the library’s online catalog at www.burlington.lib.ia.us and place items on hold, or call us at (319) 753-1647 and we’ll do it for you. If you aren’t sure what items that you want, there is a Library2Go form on our website where you can tell us what type of things you like to read, give us an age range for a child, or tell us the format that you prefer. We love making custom bags of materials for you. Call us and your library team will happily assist in getting materials or walking you through how to pick them up.

Another service that we have recently added back is Interlibrary Loan. The statewide courier service that moves materials between libraries restarted and brought us our first shipment this last week. This service allows us to find and borrow materials from other libraries so that you can have access to more than what is found on our own shelves. You can use the online form or call us for this service, too.

Summer Reading Programs started back up on June 1. Hundreds of people have already signed up through the ReadSquared app to track their reading and have taken part in virtual classes and events. It isn’t the summer that we had planned, but we so appreciate all of you who recognize how important it is to promote reading and prevent summer reading loss by participating in this annual incentive program. Please take time to thank our community sponsors who make this program possible. This year they have decals to display in their stores, and you can find a list of sponsors on our website.

We will soon be adding back in-person browsing and checkout of materials to our slate of services. As a reader, I know how nice it is to be able to walk down the shelves or look over a display to find new things to read. We look forward to welcoming you back to explore the library’s shelves soon.

When we do, it will look different. We have been moving furniture and adding marks on the floor to allow for social distancing, removing high touch items like the toys and tablets in the youth area, and adding shields at our service desks. One step that is common in libraries during this time is removing chairs. This was a hard one for me because it goes against the service model that we’ve promoted. For years, I have talked about how important the library is as a place to gather and connect with others. Yet, in this time, we are going to start by encouraging you to come in to browse and checkout, but not to linger so that we can keep the numbers of people in the building low, serve as many people as we can, and mitigate the risk of potential virus transmission.

As one user said while getting tech support from a librarian, "Thank God for the library. I don’t know how I’d get through this without you." We will get through this, and we will keep adapting and moving to a new normal. Thank you for working with us. Watch for the latest news on services on our website, through social media, or by giving us a call.

See you at the library!

Rhonda Frevert is director of the Burlington Public Library. Her column appears in Currents the third Friday of each month.