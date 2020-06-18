Asbury United Methodist Church, 2128 S. Main St., will have worship Sunday in the parking lot at 10 a.m. over the radio. Participants must remain in their cars with the windows up.

Bethany Lutheran Church, 2515 Madison Ave., will have a parking lot service at 9 a.m. Sunday. The Hope service will be in the church at 11 a.m. with social distancing. Masks are encouraged.

Burlington Quaker Worship Group is meeting for worship at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on Zoom. For details, call (815) 440-9639.

Calvary Baptist Church, 2710 West Ave., will hear the Rev. Simeon Counterman’s message from Esther 5 at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday. The 5 p.m. evening service will be available online, with the message, "Fear."

Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Burlington and West Burlington, has recorded Masses posted on the website and Facebook. Churches in the diocese will open for public Masses Monday with safe distancing. A newly ordained priest, Father James Flattery, is replacing Father Dan Dorau.

Faith Christian Outreach Church, Mount Pleasant, will have services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Monte Knudsen’s message, "How to Get Through a Storm."

Faith Lutheran Church, 3109 Sunnyside Ave., will post this weekend’s online service on the church’s website today. This week’s sermon is "The Good News with Antoni, Tan, Karamo, Bobby Berk and Jonathan."

First Christian Church, 1221 Park Ave., will online worship at 8:45 a.m. and a drive-in service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. David Yonker will give the sermon, "New Beginnings," in his series, "New Normal."

First Church of the Nazarene, 1015 S. Roosevelt Ave., will have Sunday’s service at the church at 10:45 a.m., also live-streamed on Facebook. The Rev. Jeff Alexander will speak on "David’s Mighty Men." Scripture is 2 Samuel 23:8, 11-12.

First Congregational Church, 313 N. Fourth St., has its Sunday devotionals available on the church's website. The Rev. Jim Francisco’s sermon for Sunday, "No Greater Burden," will be using Acts 15.

First Presbyterian Church, 321 N. Fifth St., will hear the Rev. Deb Kinney’s sermon on Psalm 23 and John 10:14-21 at a brief service with social distancing at 10 a.m. Sunday, also to be posted on Facebook and the church’s website.

First United Church of Christ, 611 Columbia St., will have its sermons mailed and emailed, and posted on the church website.

First United Methodist Church, 421 Washington St., will have the scripture 2 Corinthians 8:1-5, 9, 13-15, on Sunday. Masks are required to attend the service.

Fort Madison United Methodist Church, 510 Ninth St., will have the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday under Covid 19 safety protocols, masks, distancing and sanitizer. Vicki Thurston Woodbury will give the message, "The Breath of God."

Foursquare Gospel Church, 200 Curran St., will have a service at the church at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Grace United Methodist Church, 1100 Angular St., has sermons posted on the church's Facebook page.

Holy Family Catholic Parish, Fort Madison, will start having public celebration of the Mass on Tuesday with safety protocols required such as masks and distancing. Bring hand sanitizer.

Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, which meets each second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Art Center of Burlington, has canceled classes and meetings for the foreseeable future.

Messiah Lutheran Church, 2411 West Ave., will have the 8 a.m. service Sunday outside in the shelter house, with the Rev. Susanne Smith’s sermon, "You Are of More Value." Worshipers may bring lawn chairs. Masks are recommended.

Montrose Shared Supper for June has been canceled due to continuing virus restrictions. Organizers are hoping the July 30 meal hosted by St. Joseph Catholic Church in Montrose can be held.

New Hope Community Church, 2900 Summer St., is now offering both Zoom and live services. The Rev. Craig Holmes’ sermon at 10 a.m. Sunday will continue his "Authentic Christianity" series.

Parkside First Baptist Church, 300 Potter Drive, will have a regular worship service at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

Peace Lutheran Church, 13646 Beaverdale Road, West Burlington, will hear the Rev. Kathleen Wohlers’ sermon at the 9 a.m. service Sunday on Zoom.

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 607 S. Jackson St., Mount Pleasant, is posting links to recorded Masses on its website, Facebook page and the church’s new YouTube channel.

St. Luke United Church of Christ, 1403 South St., will not have worship services until July 5 because of the coronavirus. The council will revisit the decision later in the month. Watch Facebook for updates.

St. Paul United Church of Christ, 303 W. Mount Pleasant St., West Burlington, will be closed for the month of June, with a council meeting at 7 p.m. July 7, when another decision will be made.

Spring Grove United Methodist Church, 4502 Summer St., will have the Rev. Jan Garza’s message, "It is Fihnished," from the "Last Words of Jesus" series on the Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Sunnyside Independent Baptist Church, 3415 Sunnyside Ave., will have a guest minister at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday. The Rev. Rod Reynoldson will give the message, "Living Through the Last Days." Scripture is Matthew 24:3-14.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 625 N. Sixth St., Council has decided, after much consideration, to continue suspension of services through June. The council will review the situation later in the month.

West Burlington United Methodist Church, 308 Broadway St., will have worship Sunday in the Asbury UMC parking lot at 10 a.m. over the radio. Participants must remain in their cars with the windows up.

West Hill United Methodist Church, 540 Leebrick St., has sermons posted on the church's Facebook page.

Zion United Church of Christ, 412 N. Fifth St., is posting its 10 a.m. Sunday services live on Facebook.