Habitat for Humanity - The store in Ames has reopened and they are looking for volunteers to help Tuesday-Saturday between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Any amount of time put in would be appreciated. Please contact RSVP at (515) 292-8890 for more information.

Adopt-a-Flower-Garden - RSVP is looking for two to three volunteers who would like to maintain a flower garden as part of the Adopt-a-Flower-Garden program through the city of Ames. Mulching and planting are done but volunteers are needed to weed and maintain the garden throughout the summer. To learn more contact RSVP at (515) 292-8890.

Fraud Fighters - One in three Americans ages 65 and older are scammed, losing $36.5 billion annually to financial exploitation, criminal fraud and caregiver abuse. The Iowa Insurance Division (IID) is requesting help from RSVP in implementing their Fraud Fighters Program. Volunteers will conduct presentations to educate community members (primarily targeting seniors and retirees) on types of fraud, provide prevention tips to avoid fraud, and provide resources to assist you if you are a victim of fraud. Training and all presentation materials for volunteer presenters will be provided by IID staff. To learn more contact RSVP at (515) 292-8890.

Salvation Army:

Representative Payee Volunteer - Looking for volunteers to distribute weekly checks and review receipts and visit with payees to monitor any changes to their status or any other impending issues. Volunteers should be able to communicate well, write legibly and keep accurate records. Training and supervision will be provided as well as the opportunity to attend meetings as scheduled. Needing 2 volunteers on Tuesdays for one to three hours from 9 a.m. to noon. Call RSVP at (515) 292-8890 for more information.

Food Pantry/Doing the Most Good Market Attendants - Looking for volunteers to help with food pantry and market pantry Monday through Thursday between 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers will meet and greet families, direct them through the Pantry and Market and assist with sorting, shelving or restocking needs. This job requires standing, lifting (20 pounds) and kneeling. A cheerful attitude and ability to respect the confidentiality of all those who visit the Salvation Army is a must. The Salvation Army encourages volunteers who can work on a consistent basis. To learn more contact RSVP at (515) 292-8890.

Volunteer Ombudsman/Advocate: The Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman is searching for dedicated volunteers for its Volunteer Ombudsman Program (VOP). Volunteer Ombudsmen will receive free training to become certified volunteers who visit local long-term care facilities and advocate for residents’ rights. This includes visiting with residents about their quality of care and quality of life in the facility and seeking to resolve any of their concerns in cooperation with the facility. This unique and rewarding opportunity requires a minimum commitment of three hours per month. To learn more contact RSVP at (515) 292-8890.

RSVP Volunteer Driver Transportation Program: You can make a difference in the lives of Story County residents by becoming part of a pool of volunteers who provide occasional rides to those in need of transportation. Priority is given to seniors needing rides to medical appointments. This service is provided entirely by volunteers who use their own vehicles. One to two more Nevada drivers are needed to help riders in that area. Please call RSVP at (515) 292-8890 for more information.

Food at First: RSVP assists with two of the many shifts available each month. Volunteers are needed every month on the second Monday to prepare and serve food from 3 to 5 p.m. and again on the fourth Thursday to repackage food and staff stations at the market place from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. If you are interested in helping with these shifts, call RSVP at (515) 292-8890.

For more information about RSVP, please visit our website - www.rsvpvolunteer.org, like our Facebook page - Central Iowa RSVP, or call (515) 292-8890 to set up a time.