For Saturday, June 6

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHHH You want to win every competition, and your cleverness and eloquence enable you to find the quickest road to fulfillment. Use humor and good listening skills when dealing with others. You hear from an old friend from very far away. Tonight: Renewed ambition and dedication.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HH Be careful of investments and other projects suggested by an adventurous type. Resist the temptation to be overly critical. Tolerance and appreciation on your part opens more doors. A breakthrough may come. Tonight: A power struggle could become a tempest.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Your beauty and charm are magnetic today, and you will be hard to resist. Circulate. Plan or attend virtual parties. Learn from old experiences and use them as a foundation upon which to build future happiness. Tonight: Intimate date night.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHHH Your health will take a turn for the better today. You will feel more energy. Animal companions are especially in tune with your needs. Enjoy exercise or healing sessions with a loved one. Tonight: An admirer is making a special effort to add to your happiness.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH You will be social and extroverted today. Romantic interludes are a source of genuine delight. A new hobby or form of creative expression becomes very important to you. It's almost as if Aladdin's magic lamp is handed to you. Tonight: Vivid dreams.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Today favors your home life. Honor the day with a small gathering at your dwelling. You will share memories of long-cherished traditions linked to your heritage. There is a hurdle to surmount before love is free to grow. It will. Tonight: Calls and emails.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH Today highlights your communication sector. Your charming demeanor will attract both love and money. Make calls, arrange meetings and attend to correspondence. You might suddenly feel very proud of the accomplishments of a friend or sibling. Tonight: Plan ahead for an exciting time.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Today brings a more grounded mood. You will follow through with plans to assure security. You will be your usual businesslike and practical self again for a while. You are involved in getting organized and keeping up with obligations. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Your sector of recreation and pleasure is highlighted. There is time to play — and probably win — a favorite game as today begins. An email or call might mark the beginning of an intriguing relationship. You can be intolerant of the mundane. Tonight: You uplift others.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHH You will find pleasure today in helping those who are sad, troubled or disadvantaged. Volunteer opportunities help you grow spiritually, but you also do a lot of good through performing small kindnesses where needed. Tonight: Allow yourself plenty of rest.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH You find your choices in friendships in flux today. Avoid those who seem possessive or overly demanding. Patiently cultivate new contacts and allow time for trust to build. You are intrigued by new gadgets and technologies. Tonight: You feel the urge to be more visible.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Today allows you to resolve problems with grace. Avoid a conflict with authority. Even if you are right, a victory might generate resentment. Check in on an elderly family member. You become extra aware of family patterns. Tonight: Keep a sense of humor about gossip.