For Friday, May 29

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHHH Your health and well-being take a turn for the better. With your renewed vitality, career prospects brighten until you actually become something of a star at work. It is a perfect day to look for a new pet, especially a cat. Tonight: Steer clear of competition.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH There is time today to share a comfortable joke or enjoy favorite games and hobbies with a friend. An evocation might develop into a job. Postpone decisions about love, as you are likely to go through a change of heart later. Tonight: Your attitude shifts.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHH You will be generous with loved ones and lavish with purchases for the home. A sense of humor makes all the difference if a social situation is delicate. Check weather conditions. In-laws might voice surprising new ideas. Tonight: Early beddie byes.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHHH There might be a need to try a different route for daily travel. Reread emails before sending. You will no longer be hampered by deadweight and old issues. Tonight: A fresh, invigorating quality blows into your life like a fresh summer breeze.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHH Old financial obligations and patterns need attention. It is not the time to consider a risky investment. Be conservative with purchases. Postpone selling or giving away possessions you have treasured. You'll regret it later. Tonight: Listen to someone you see every day for a suggestion.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH Unusually for you, today favors an attitude of largesse. Elevate your standards and expectations. This is the start of a time of great growth. Love and appreciation surround you. Clothing selected now will be beautiful and serviceable. Tonight: Healing online retail therapy.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH There is an accent on psychology and mental health today. Dreams and psychic hunches are plentiful. You develop inner mental and emotional strength through being sensitive to your deepest drives. Tonight: Service to one who really needs it will be very satisfying.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH Your social life is bright and active today. You will be eager to get to know an acquaintance better. Accept and issue invitations. Make or buy gifts that suggest humor and a personal message. Tonight: A friendship propels you toward spiritual awareness or artistic expression.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH Today's success depends upon being realistic about what you can do. Preparation and the wise management of time are a must. Put business first and double-check details to assure career stability. Tonight: Some extra sleep is the best gift you can give yourself.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHH Love assumes an abstract quality. You would appreciate an exciting and imaginative companion with whom to share adventures. A virtual visit to a museum, library or spiritual center will illuminate and uplift you. Tonight: Imported foods and ethnic clothing are enjoyable.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH You will be intensely curious about others today. Psychology and social sciences captivate you. You meet a parade of unusual, intriguing people online. Share a bit of humor and be understanding with your nearest and dearest. Tonight: Expect a possessive, intense note to love.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH Personal involvements are electric, exciting and unpredictable today. You can meet people who revolutionize your whole life. Allow others the freedom and recognize when a relationship must move and grow. Communication is smooth. Tonight: Gather information and be a good listener.