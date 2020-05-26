RSVP Volunteer Opportunities

Adopt-a-Flower-Garden- RSVP is looking for 2 to 3 volunteers who would like to plant and maintain a flower garden as part of the Adopt-a-Flower-Garden program through the city of Ames. Mulching and planting are done but volunteers are needed to weed and maintain the garden throughout the summer. To learn more contact RSVP at 515-292-8890

Fraud Fighters- One in three Americans ages 65 and older are scammed, losing $36.5 billion annually to financial exploitation, criminal fraud and caregiver abuse. The Iowa Insurance Division (IID) is requesting help from RSVP in implementing their Fraud Fighters Program. Volunteers will conduct presentations to educate community members (primarily targeting seniors and retirees) on types of fraud, provide prevention tips to avoid fraud, and provide resources to assist you if you are a victim of fraud. Training and all presentation materials for volunteer presenters will be provided by IID staff. To learn more contact RSVP at 515-292-8890

Salvation Army:

Representative Payee Volunteer- Looking for volunteers to distribute weekly checks and review receipts and visit with payees to monitor any changes to their status or any other impending issues. Volunteers should be able to communicate well, write legibly and keep accurate records. Training and supervision will be provided as well as the opportunity to attend meetings as scheduled. Needing 2 volunteers on Tuesdays for 1 to 3 hours from 9 a.m. to noon. Call RSVP at 515-292-8890 for more information.

Food Pantry/Doing the Most Good Market Attendants- Looking for volunteers to help with food pantry and market pantry Monday - Thursday between 12:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers will meet and greet families, direct them through the Pantry and Market and assist with sorting, shelving or restocking needs. This job requires standing, lifting (20lbs) and kneeling. A cheerful attitude and ability to respect the confidentiality of all those who visit the Salvation Army is a must. The Salvation Army encourages volunteers who can work on a consistent basis. To learn more contact RSVP at 515-292-8890

Volunteer Ombudsman/Advocate: The Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman is searching for dedicated volunteers for its Volunteer Ombudsman Program (VOP). Volunteer Ombudsmen will receive free training to become certified volunteers who visit local long-term care facilities and advocate for residents’ rights. This includes visiting with residents about their quality of care and quality of life in the facility and seeking to resolve any of their concerns in cooperation with the facility. This unique and rewarding opportunity requires a minimum commitment of three hours per month. To learn more contact RSVP at 515-292-8890

RSVP Volunteer Driver Transportation Program: You can make a difference in the lives of Story County residents by becoming part of a pool of volunteers who provide occasional rides to those in need of transportation. Priority is given to seniors needing rides to medical appointments. This service is provided entirely by volunteers who use their own vehicles. 1 to 2 more Nevada drivers are needed to help riders in that area. Please call RSVP at 515-292-8890 for more information.

Reiman Gardens: Butterfly Wing Docents- Volunteer among the butterflies! Volunteers are needed to help with monitoring the space to ensure that USDA regulations are followed and the butterflies are contained within the exhibit. These volunteers, also known as Butterfly Wing Docents, interact directly with the public answering questions about the butterflies and plants in the exhibit. All new Butterfly Wing Docents are required to attend one training session. Prefer 2-hour commitments with both weekday and weekend opportunities available between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Perfect for individuals and couples. To learn more contact RSVP at 515-292-8890

Conservatory Docents- Do you enjoy interacting with people and teaching others? Are you into tropical plants? Reiman Gardens’ new Conservatory Docent volunteer position might be the perfect opportunity for you! Conservatory Docents greet visitors to the Hughes Conservatory, share information about the plants and current center display, and are available for questions. No plant knowledge is necessary to get started. Weekday and weekend opportunities are available. Perfect for individuals and couples.

Mary Greeley Medical Center:

Caring Hands Volunteer-The Caring Hands Program uses trained volunteers to provide non-therapeutic hand massage to patients and/or family members at the William R. Bliss Cancer Center. The Volunteer will provide an opportunity for patients/family members to receive a voluntary, complimentary, hand massage using gloved hands, with gentle massage. Volunteers will introduce themselves and the service to the patient/family member. A minimum 6 month commitment is required. Mondays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call RSVP at 515-292-8890 for more information.

Sterile Process Department (SPD)- Assisting SPD staff with the preparation of linens used in the OR and OB which includes the removal of lint, folding according to a specific pattern and prepare for sterilization. Assisting with necessary minor cleaning and restocking of the workroom workstations, minor cleaning of surgical instrument containers, and assist in workflow of SPD as needed. Shift Available: 2 hour shifts available Thursday between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Call RSVP at 515-292-8890 for more information.

Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP)/Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) Volunteer Counselor- Provide one-on-one assistance to help Medicare beneficiaries, their caregivers or representatives with questions and problems related to Medicare & related health insurances. Counselors also assist their sponsor site to create awareness of SHIIP/SMP services in the county; for example, informal discussions with partners or group presentations. HOURS: 4 hours every other week December 8 through October 14 each year. Minimum of 4 hours every week October 15 through December 7 each year

Food at First: RSVP assists with two of the many shifts available each month. Volunteers are needed every month on the second Monday to prepare and serve food from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and again on the fourth Thursday to repackage food and staff stations at the market place from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. If you are interested in helping with these shifts, call RSVP at 515-292-8890.

For more information about RSVP, please visit our website - www.rsvpvolunteer.org, like our Facebook page - Central Iowa RSVP, or call 515-292-8890 to set up a time