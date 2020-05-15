Milestones Area Agency on Aging offers meals to seniors aged 60 and over on a contribution basis, regardless of income. Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. weekdays at Autumn Heights, 2830 Winegard Drive, Burlington. Reservations are required. Meals may be delivered to the home bound. Call (319) 752-5433 or (855) 410-6222 for information about other meal locations. Menus may change or vary between meal locations.

Monday: Swedish meatballs with sauce, parslied rice, Italian vegetables, side salad with dressing, wheat roll, fresh fruit cup.

Tuesday: Chicken noodles over mashed potatoes, green peas, wheat roll, tropical fruit.

Wednesday: Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, carrots, wheat roll, peach crisp.

Thursday: Homemade garden vegetable soup, pimento cheese salad sandwich, spinach salad, pineapple tidbits with cottage cheese.

Friday: Cheeseburger on wheat bun, relish plate, baked beans, potato salad, ketchup and mustard, chocolate cake.