For Thursday, April 30

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHHH Today puts you in a childlike frame of mind. You will be in the mood for entertainment and will feel especially creative. Things should be rosy in your love life, too. Romantic aspects suggest possible surprises, such as plans with your partner. Tonight: Date night.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HH Beware of family squabbles. Stubbornness abounds and disagreements might become heated. Passions run high, but harmony can be achieved by taking deep breaths and giving everyone involved a true chance to say their piece. Tonight: Take time out for a family dinner.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH You find yourself busier than usual on the phone or running errands. Friends, partners or family will be of help. This is a day when you can rely on old friends, particularly, to come through. Small purchases are also favored. Tonight: Catch up with yourself.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHH Do not go overboard financially while trying to woo a loved one. Watch your attitude with superiors. You could say the wrong thing if you are not careful. All might not be as it seems regarding work matters. Rumors abound. Tonight: Relax.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHH Enthusiasm and energy run high today. Be careful with any type of risk-taking behaviors, as you might get burned. Jealousy might occur in relationships. Trust yourself to know what to do and use your leadership skills to smooth over any difficulties. Tonight: Take off.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH Get busy behind the scenes preparing for many new beginnings that will take place later in the summer. Evening hours are favored. There might be some financial snafus, so remember Murphy's Law and always have a backup plan. Tonight: Celebrate yourself.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH Your charm and sex appeal are at an all time high. Approach colleagues and professional groups with your ideas and they will be well-received. Powerful people will enter your life. Your social life will heat up interestingly. Tonight: A meeting online with a new person.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH How can you miss? Today, you cannot. Be sure to take advantage of the particularly fortuitous opportunities to go after what you want. Avoid romantic indiscretions, as things could backfire in embarrassing ways. Tonight: It's like Oscar Night, and you win.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH You meet a wealthy individual online from another state or country who changes your life in a delightful way. Those of you already happily married have a new business partner, one with money or means of obtainment. Tonight: Do not cease your exploring.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHHH Today is the time for the search. If you are looking for funding for a future endeavor, capitalize on today's aspects. Accept the many inspirations that come your way. You adjust easily to any changes. Tonight: Valuable time with an infant or elderly relative.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HH Love appears in a surprising way. If attached, your mate -- who has been plain off-the-wall recently—feels as if he has been cast out in a rowboat in the middle of rapids. If single and you begin an involvement now, you have to make a choice. Tonight: Think.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Exciting new work opportunities come your way this June. To prepare, you must attend, online, an important business function. Money is very much needed by your household, and it doesn't seem like you have much choice. Tonight: Go ahead and pout.