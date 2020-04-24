Milestones Area Agency on Aging offers meals to seniors aged 60 and over on a contribution basis, regardless of income. Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. weekdays at Autumn Heights, 2830 Winegard Drive, Burlington. Reservations are required. Meals may be delivered to the home bound. Call (319) 752-5433 or (855) 410-6222 for information about other meal locations. Menus may change or vary between meal locations.

Monday: Baked chicken, creamy noodles, baked spinach casserole, wheat roll, fresh fruit cup.

Tuesday: Turkey salad cold plate with tomato wedges, garden pasta salad, crackers, cottage cheese with fruit.

Wednesday: Cook’s choice with dessert.

Thursday: Roast beef, gravy, baked potato with sour cream, green beans, peach crisp.

Friday: Panko crusted baked fish with cheese topping or baked ham, au gratin potatoes, California blend vegetables, wheat roll, strawberry short cake with fruit.