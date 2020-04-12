Milestones Area Agency on Aging offers meals to seniors aged 60 and over on a contribution basis, regardless of income. Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. weekdays at Autumn Heights, 2830 Winegard Drive, Burlington. Reservations are required. Meals may be delivered to the home bound. Call (319) 752-5433 or (855) 410-6222 for information about other meal locations. Menus may change or vary between meal locations.

Monday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, candied carrots, peaches and pineapple, wheat roll, oatmeal cookies.

Tuesday: Ham and potato au gratin, green beans with onions, cornbread muffin, angel food cake, fresh strawberries.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian blend vegetables, whole wheat garlic bread stick, pear crisp.

Thursday: Turkey and noodles, peas and carrots, kidney bean salad, wheat roll, peach pie.

Friday: Cook’s choice with dessert.