FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, APRIL 11, 2020

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHHH Your attitude determines everything today. Spread good news and take time to listen to others. Ease up on routines and remain flexible. Your charm and wit are appreciated. In romance you are an ardent and loyal lover. Tonight: Do something completely new and different.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH Knowledge is essential to success today. You investigate something that is on your mind. You look deeply for answers. You might be exploring the larger mysteries of life and death. Go with the flow. Maintain your emotional balance. Tonight: Read a fascinating periodical.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Partnerships are explored in a new venture or adventure. A legal matter or contract might play a role. You get along with others today. Loved ones and partners are more important than usual. Tonight: Give kids what they need, not what they want.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Today you find opportunities through your communication skills. It is a good time to begin a new domestic project or to end one. It is also a good day to work on improving your health choices through a new diet. Tonight: Cozy dinner at home.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH You have an opportunity to expand and to gain recognition with the public. You attract financial success. You pull off a financial coup. You are so blessed financially now that you might take a chance and buy a lotto ticket. Tonight: Date night.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH Persevere to get things done at home today. It is time for work and fulfilling obligations. Put off any impulse to wander off task. It is not a good day for romance; you are building a foundation for the future. Tonight: Early bedtime.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH A short trip works to your benefit. Your mental energies are strong and you have an emotional need to reinvigorate your studies, especially regarding matters of the past. You are attracted to historical or archaeological subjects now. Tonight: Catch up with friends.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HH Today you see money-making schemes as a path to freedom and flexibility. At the same time you identify emotionally with your possessions or whatever you value. Remember that money and material goods give you a sense of security. Tonight: No money schemes.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH You are at the top of your cycle again. Get out and meet new people, have new experiences, do something you have never done before. In romance something different is developing. Explore and discover. Trust your hunches. Tonight: Domestic purchases are highlighted.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHH Your dreams are vivid. You become your own best friend. Take time to get away to a quiet place and meditate. Something that you have been fully focused on, such as a creative project, comes to fruition today. Tonight: Attend on online yoga class.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH Look beyond the immediate and bust old paradigms. Shake it up with your relationships. What seemed crystal clear yesterday turns somewhat foggy today. Look anew. Keep in mind that frustrating events are temporary. Tonight: Spend valuable time with a child.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH Even though it is the weekend you make a strong commitment today to your profession or a role in public life. Your tenacity is recognized. You gain in prestige, and material success and financial security play a role. Tonight: You feel proud of yourself.