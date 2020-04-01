For Thursday, April 2

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH The first half of the day finds you wanting to be at home with family. The second half, you become more gregarious and begin brainstorming with work colleagues. You have brilliant ideas and receive much praise. Tonight: Have a fun night out with loved ones.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH A sibling or neighbor is a concern. Today is a good day for writing and speaking, so address your worry with a succinct email. It will work wonders. You feel restless sitting in your work space, so take a short trip. Tonight: Date night.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH You wake up thinking about money and accounts. The afternoon finds you in your element and chatting with lots of people. Plan a social gathering where you can shine. Friends demand your attention, and you happily oblige. Tonight: Take time out for children.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHHH You hit your stride early morning and get a lot accomplished. You notice colleagues listening especially closely to what you have to say. You start to think of new ways to make more money. A purchase might be in order. Tonight: Answer emails first.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH You wake up tired but gather steam as the day grows. Then you are especially energized and excited, and your appearance and personality shine. You are recharged and relations with the opposite sex go well. Tonight: Make plans to attend an important party.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH It's a good day to make a donation to a worthy cause. Think carefully before you act. There's a tendency this afternoon to undo all the positive actions you've taken. It's best to work behind the scenes rather than confront a suspected enemy. Tonight: Early bedtime.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Yesterday's energy flows into today. Clear your desk for tomorrow's new cycle. Things go more smoothly. You get your message across and everything works better, including computers and other electronic equipment. Tonight: Try something new with your sweetie or loved ones.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH You don't feel like being at work today, but your ambitions kick in as the afternoon progresses. You strongly want to ask for a promotion. Talk with a higher-up who will help. Romance moves to the back burner. Tonight: Write down your goals.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Tear down the old in order to rebuild. New opportunities come your way that could involve a partner. Everything is enhanced, including your psychic abilities. In a personal relationship it is the beginning or end of something. Tonight: Plan an explorative trip.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHHH You wake up thinking keenly of relationships. Good fortune comes your way today. Confusion and delays related to shared resources start to recede into the past and you can think of beginning a new cycle you are excited to make. Tonight: Refresh yourself with journaling.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH Control your impulses today. Take care of your obligations. Don't get sloppy. Emphasize quality. You're building a creative base for your future. Hard work is required. Be methodical and thorough. It's not a good day for pursuing romance. Tonight: Catch up with an elderly relative.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH You feel especially compassionate today. Strive for universal appeal. You're up to the challenge. You tend to think a lot about whatever you're involved in, but keep your resolutions about exercise and watch your diet. Tonight: Get out and enjoy the spring air.