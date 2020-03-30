Riverboat travelers nearing Burlington in the 1850s could not help but to notice there was something in the air as they approached the community.

Perhaps it was the heady scent of the unbridled entrepreneurial energy of the young town, or maybe it was the smell of unbridled optimism and hope as immigrants raced to carve a new life on the frontier.

Then, perhaps it was not.

More likely it was the stench of unwashed bodies, stale beer and moldering garbage, because in the middle of the 19th Century, Burlington’s business district had the reputation as an olfactory mugging.

In that age before garbage pickups and flush toilets, the city’s shopkeepers, manufacturers and barkeeps simply discarded their wastes into the muddy festering maze of alleys, streets and nearby waterways.

Burlington historian Dr. Phillip Jordon wrote “the levee was a literal shambles of junk. Streets were ankle deep with garbage, night slops, horse dung, cow manure and hog dirt.

“Alleys were piled with broken crates, shattered cases, empty bottles, spoiled fruit from groceries and rotted wheat, corn and meal. So unsavory was Lower Town that the indelicate outspoken wags termed it ‘Turd Town.’”

Human waste went either into the thoroughfares or inadequate privies placed with callous disregard to the shallow wells providing drinking water. A later outbreak of cholera would demonstrate the fatal penalties for such disregard.

Occasionally work crews from the jail made half-hearted attempts to clean the streets by loading the mess into barges and dumping it off the head of Big Island, where it eventually became Fort Madison’s problem.

Snaking through this pest hole of disease and disgust was the once pristine Hawkeye Creek. This flowage at one time was considered an attribute by the town’s first residents and described as a clear stream running over a rocky bed to empty into the Mississippi.

But by the 1860s, the town’s 10,000 residents were fouling the stream with an intensity that distressed even the most hardened observer. Hawkeye Creek had become a glaring civic liability and a ticking time bomb.

As if angered by its mistreatment, the stream struck back at the community with devastating floods that swept down from the prairie bluffs. The rough bridges dividing the town were time and again swept away, filth was deposited to wherever the water could reach, and businesses along the banks were ruined.

In 1880, an observer attempted to walk the stream from its mouth at the Mississippi, back through the town and record the massive pollution then taking place.

That trip began in a fetid marsh at the ill-defined entrance to the river near the foot of Angular Street at the Tip Up Freight Depot. Nearby was the Schenck Pork House, with its steady stream of red effluent emptying into the stagnant waters.

A little way along was a pile of dead hens and oil cans from a nearby railroad house. At Jefferson Street, the stream was more distinctly defined as was the pollution. Here the water was 10 inches deep and two feet wide around a small island.

“All along this route the creek was full of vegetable matter rapidly decomposing. At the Union Depot, there was a large public privy in constant use by travelers and the water closet empties directly into the stream,” wrote the observer. “Directly across Main Street are three more privies where the water supply is too weak to carry the waste away.”

By the time the intrepid observer had slopped his way to Third Street, he was surrounded by dead geese, old boots, boards and a rough dam — beyond which a shallow scum pond was forming.

“At Fourth Street, the stream is particularly offensive. A large privy and a stable for extra horses for the street cars add to the assortment of effluvia we find there,” the reported continued continued.

“The place just east of Fifth Street is magnificently vile. Anybody that loves dirt should go there to observe the slops, soapsuds, old paper collars, pea pods, refuse meat, rotten eggs, rotten potatoes, rotten turnips, dead chickens and live flies.”

The journey continued amidst old coal shuttles, privies, street manure and “green corruption.”

“While we stood contemplating at this spot, a little chirping bird flew back and forth for a moment as if blinded or sick and then fell into the water.”

Reports such as this and the increasingly strong warnings from the medical community finally prompted pinch-penny city fathers and parsimonious taxpayers to merge Hawkeye Creek into the Valley Street sewer in 1889.

This put an end to the colorful and smelly town practice of washing its garbage into this open sewer while simply holding its nose.