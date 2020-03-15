Everybody loved Dolly Varden – even though she was certainly not much to look at. But what she lacked in beauty, she more than made up for in dependability. For almost 100 years, Dolly made her regular rounds of Illinois towns, including Keithsburg, Aledo and Galva, with unending regularity.

Dolly was the small railroad locomotive that proved vital in the survival of the small towns in west-central Illinois. She was a vital link between these villages and the cosmopolitan community of Burlington long before good roads and autos were thought of.

She was named after Dolly Varden Odell – a popular entertainer of the 1860s who was noted for her hats with long plumes and dresses boasting outsized hoops and bustles.

But it took a railroad worker with a desperate imagination to call this hard-working stump of a train, with its bulging smoke stack sending great plumes of vapor billowing over the prairie, after this stylish actress, because the Dolly was anything but elegant.

She made her first run in 1868 with a trip leaving Burlington to Galva, Illinois, arriving in that community about 3 p.m. on a good day. She left Galva for the return run and was in Burlington by 5 p.m. This schedule remained in place until 1952.

R.T. Glenn joined the Dolly’s crew in 1922 and remembered by that time the train had developed its own personality. The train consisted of its namesake locomotive and tender, a combination mail-and-baggage car, a smoker car and a chair car. It was during the Civil War that the train reached its zenith in passengers and freight carried.

“Her life was limned in roseate hues. She had the world by the tail and on a downhill pull. People set their watches by her whistle. She was the ‘Dolly’ – the ultimate Thule of the branch line and a ride on her was a highly important event, an experience from which incidents were dated,” Glenn waxed poetically.

The small train was an important cog in the development of the prairie communities, providing easy delivery of goods and an inexpensive link to the larger town of Burlington. At her stops in Burlington, Oquawka and Keithsburg, she made connections with the steamboats. A short trip on the Dolly often was the first step into a wider world.

“She had an odd, somewhat macabre sense of humor,” Glenn continued. “She sometimes knocked wagons or buggies end over end and left their passengers sprawled in the most ludicrous positions and in her later years, she did the same thing with automobiles.

“She once hit a load of apples at one of the main crossing in town and she liked scaring the daylight out of horses with steam whistle,” Glenn wrote.

“She never killed a chicken or a quail without trying to carry it to the next station where it was picked off the pilot by some depot habitué and eaten. It was though she considered that if anything she killed had served its purpose and should not die in vain.”

In many small towns, her engineer became a legendary personality. He swaggered along the station platform, resplendent in his company uniform and when in an especially expansive mood, he would consent to bless the villagers with the correct railroad time.

Dolly’s fame grew as the rich agricultural and livestock sections through which she ran became developed. At one time, there was even a weekly newspaper column bearing her name.

But it couldn’t last. The automobile and improved roads gradually cut into her passenger fares and her owner, the CB&Q, stirred uneasily as she began to show losses on her daily runs.

Rumors of her demise began to circulate in 1923. But the people along her line protested so strongly that the railroad managers backed off. It seemed that the public wanted the train, even though they no longer rode it. She had become like a member of the family that had grown old but was still nice to have around.

But the end was inevitable, and in 1952, Dolly made her last run. As she whistled across the prairie that one last time, she bore a sign that read, “There goes the jolly girl called Dolly, rolling, shaking and headed home.”