Summer Enrichment Program — Ames School

Program will be at Sawyer and Meeker Elementary. Grades served would be kindergarten through eighth grade. Dates: June 11 to June 14, June 17 to June 20, June 24 to June 27. Academic session from 8 to 10:45 a.m. and/or noon to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed to assist facilitators and lead teachers with enrichment based activities. Volunteers can sign up for half day shifts if needed to accommodate their schedule. We are seeking four volunteers for the site at Sawyer and two for Meeker.

Ballard School Summer

Literacy program at Ballard West Elementary in Slater serves grades kindergarten to fifth. Dates: June 20 to June 27, July 22 to August 1 (no program on Fridays). Administrative support (7:30 to 8:15 a.m.): One volunteer is needed to help with administrative assistant duties during the first hours of the program. This includes answering phone calls about attendance, helping to take attendance and supporting the teachers with setting up for the day’s activities. Breakfast (7:45 to 8:15 a.m.): Two volunteers are needed to help serve breakfast items to the kids in the program and wipe down tables after breakfast. Classroom support (8:30 to 11:30 a.m.): Two volunteers are needed to help lead teachers in the classroom with facilitating literacy based activities for the kids in the program in a small group setting (eight to nine kids per group).

Nevada School

Serves kindergarten to eighth grade. Need volunteers for field trips from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Three to four volunteers are needed to help provide support to youth during field trip dates. Scheduled field trip days are to June 18 (grades kindergarten to eighth) Madrid; June 27 (grades sixth to eighth) Paragon or Camp Canwita; July 8 (grades kindergarten to first, sixth to eighth) Reiman Gardens; July 23 (grades sixth to eighth) bowling.

Ames Police Department

Needing volunteers to count the number of students crossing 13 intersections in Ames. This would help APD for staffing needs for crossing guards for next school year. For intersection details and the days and timings that works best for you, please call Arti at (515) 292-8890. This could be done sitting in the car. The timings are listed below and starting day is May first and ends May 30. Monday through Friday: 7:50 to 8:40 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 3:25 to 4 p.m. and Wednesday from 2 to 2:35 p.m.

Nevada Medical Center

If you enjoy meeting new people this is the opportunity for you. Volunteers are needed for gift shop at Nevada Senior Care and Nevada Medical Center. Timings are 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Please call Arti at (515) 292-8890

Food at First

Utilizes and depends on volunteers every day to help prepare and serve meals as well as staff the Free Market. RSVP assists with two of the many shifts available each month. For RSVP, eight volunteers are needed on June 10 and June 27 to assist with packaging donations and manning the donation stations at the Free Market food pantry from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. If you are interested in helping with these or other shifts, call Arti at (515) 292-8890.

RSVP Volunteer — Driver Transportation Program

You can make a difference in the lives of Story County residents by becoming part of a pool of volunteers who provide occasional rides to those in need of transportation. Priority is given to seniors needing rides to medical appointments. This service is provided entirely by volunteers who use their own vehicles. One to two more Nevada drivers are needed to help riders in that area. Please call Lalonie at (515) 292-8890 for more information.

For more information about RSVP, please visit our website at www.rsvpvolunteer.org, like our Facebook page for Central Iowa RSVP, or call 515-292-8890 to set up a time.