Surveillance by the Iowa Department of Public Health, our local health agency, and testing by the State Hygienic Laboratory indicate flu activity continues to be widespread in Iowa. The flu season typically peaks in February and can last as late as May. Recently there has also been a new novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19 which has been identified.

The virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019, and has since been detected in other parts of the world, including the U.S. While the emergence of a new virus that can infect humans is always a serious public health concern, the risk to the general public remains low at this time. This is a situation that public health prepares for and responds to with a layered approach to protect the public health.

When a new virus like coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) emerges on the public health scene, there are many questions. It is normal to be concerned about COVID-19, which has caused so much illness and death in China. Public health officials take every disease outbreak seriously. Our local health department has been working closely with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to learn about COVID-19 and its risk to Iowans.

At this time, no one in Iowa has tested positive. However, there are things residents are advised to do now to prepare for the potential spread of COVID-19.

There are prevention measures we can use to help prevent the spread of all viruses, including influenza and COVID-19:

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow

• Clean your hands frequently with soap and water

• Contain germs by staying home when ill

There is currently no vaccine available for COVID-19, but we are still offering influenza vaccine at our local health department during our walk-in clinic on Tuesday and Thursday from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

People should prepare for the potential of COVID-19 in the same way they prepare for severe weather or other events that could disrupt their normal routine. This includes making a plan and discussing it with your family. What would you do if you could not go to work or school because of illness? What if your day care provider was ill? How would you get groceries if you were ill? These are all questions to consider.

Symptoms of the COVID-19 in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

Iowa Department of Public Health recommends if anyone has traveled to China within the past 14 days and feels sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing, you should seek medical care right away. Before going to a healthcare office, you should call ahead and tell them about your symptoms. It’s important to remember the risk of COVID-19 is associated with travel to China, not to a specific group of people or ethnicity.

In a time of uncertainty, social media becomes a platform for rumors and misinformation. Public health is aware of misinformation about COVID-19 both locally, across Iowa and nationally. It’s important for people to rely on trusted sources of information like the CDC, Iowa Department of Public Health and our public health department.

The Iowa Department of Public Health updates its COVID-19 website every Monday, Wednesday and Friday with current data on Iowans being monitored or tested for the virus, and what the test results are. The website is also updated immediately with new information as necessary.

For more information, visit the IDPH Novel Coronavirus webpage at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus, and follow the department on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/IAPublicHealth and to learn more about the flu, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/influenza.

Christa Poggemiller is director of Des Moines County Public Health.