Vintage tractors on display this weekend

WEST BURLINGTON — The Three Rivers Tractor Club will showcase a variety of tractors from a bygone era this weekend.

The fifth annual Tractor Show will feature restored tractors from the 1940s to the 1970s from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday inside Westland Mall in West Burlington.

"We are hoping to have in excess of 40 of these beauties on display. The theme for the center court will be tractors fueled by propane, as opposed to diesel and gasoline. These tractors are rare in our area, which make them unique to see here in Burlington," said Mike Mabeus, a club member.

Anyone who loves tractor talk is invited to share memories.

"Stop by and chat about your past experiences on Grandpa’s 'Johnny Popper' or maybe his old Farmall or Oliver. Whatever the 'Case' may be, we hope to see you there," said Mabeus.

'Back the Blue' Saturday

The public is invited to honor local law enforcement and also help fund Crimestoppers at the Law Enforcement Appreciation Party (LEAP) from 8 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Auditorium.

Entertainment will feature David Kroll and Heartland.

Admission is $15. Advance tickets are available at Weird Harold's, Dana's Total Image and the auditorium box office.

Doors open at 7 p.m. The show is 8 p.m. Ages 21 and older will be admitted.

Crime Stoppers receives no tax dollars and is funded entirely by the United Way and private donations. The program gives cash rewards for law enforcement tips that result in arrests.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at (319) 753-6835.

Comedian at the Capitol Friday

After a three-decade comedy career that has won him top billing in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, Cleveland comedian Jeff Shaw is finally ready for Burlington and the Capitol Theater.

Ask Shaw why he's so excited to be performing in Iowa and he'll tell you, "Because I-Owe-A lot of people money."

Shaw helped launch and run the Punchliner Comedy Club chain for Carnival Cruise Line, authored The Fun Dude's Guide to Cruising, wrote greeting cards for American Greetings, starred in his very own Dry Bar Comedy special, and is now sharing his offbeat brand of clean and clever comedy with audiences across the country.

Jeff's whirlwind tour of the Hawkeye State rolls into Burlington Friday at the Capitol Theater of Burlington located at 211 N 3rd St.

Showtime is 7:30 PM and the support act is Mike Marvell.

General Admission tickets are $18 and available at the door or online at https://www.burlingtoncapitoltheater.com.

For more information please call (319) 237-1099.

‘Vagina Monologues’ to be staged as VDay benefit

VDay Burlington joins a global movement to stop violence against women and girls by presenting a benefit production of Eve Ensler's “The Vagina Monologues” with a cast of performers from Southeast Iowa and surrounding areas.

The show is 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 625 N. Sixth St.

Tickets are $10 each and available at the Broom Closet and Healing Haven, 1110 Agency St. Proceeds will benefit the Domestic Violence Intervention Program.

Baxter Sports Complex Social Tour and Auction

FORT MADISON — The 3rd annual Baxter Sports Complex Social Tour and Auction Fundraiser will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Baxter Sports Complex with transportation provided by SEIBUS.

The Social Tour will proceed to the following locations: River Rocks Bar And Grill, Kinnick South, Buffalo61 Bar & Grille, Fort Madison Elks Lodge and return to Sports Complex where dinner will be provided at at 6 p.m. by Wilson Bros. BBQ and Catering. The live auction will begin at about 7 p.m.

Tickets are $40 in advance and includes transportation, one free drink at each location (domestic beer, wine or well drink), and dinner.

The auction portion of the fundraiser is open to the public. Those unable to attend the social tour are encouraged to join the live auction.

Auction items include: St. Louis Cardinals Tickets, Riverside Stay & Play Golf Package, John Deere Classic Tickets & Parking Pass, Iowa Hawkeye Basketball Tickets, Kinnick South Entertainment Package and more.

Tickets are available at the Social Tour locations and Fort Madison Chamber Office.

To learn more, contact Jeff Woodside at baxtersportsdirector@gmail.com or (319) 372-2932.

Van Buren Players presents ‘Matilda’

KEOSAUQUA — The Van Buren Community Players will open its performances of "Matilda” today at the Roberts Building in Keosauqua.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the musical is about a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. Performances are packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs.

Curtain times are 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. A matinee will be 2 p.m Sunday.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for ages 18 and younger. Sunday only for seniors 65 and older will be $8 for the matinee.

Tickets are available at First Iowa State Bank, Keosauqua, and also will be available at the door if the show is not sold out.

Fundraiser to help children play sports

NAUVOO, Ill. — The Nauvoo Athletic Association is hosting a fundraiser for children’s sports equipment Saturday at the former Nauvoo-Colusa Elementary School gym.

The event starts at 5 p.m. with a pulled pork meal served with pasta salad, baked beans, chips, a beverage and a dessert for $10. Additional drinks including water, soda, beer, and wine slushies will be available for a small fee. Carry-out meals also will be available.

Proceeds will go for the purchase of equipment for children’s baseball, softball and T-ball teams. The event is for patrons age 21 and older.

Donations also are being accepted. Make checks payable to the Nauvoo Athletic Association and mail to the State Bank of Nauvoo at P.O. Box 218, Nauvoo, IL 62354.

Southeast Iowa Band concert Sunday

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Southeast Iowa Band will present a free concert this at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Chapel Auditorium on the campus of Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant. The program is a mix of interesting works presented in a family-friendly version.

A reception hosted by the music department will follow on the first floor of Old Main next to the Chapel.

The Southeast Iowa Band is one of the premiere arts ensembles in the state of Iowa and features students and musicians from a 90-mile radius of the university.

The group is under the direction of Robert McConnell and Michael Knight. The concert also will feature student conductor David Adams.