Four singers from season 17 will appear at Burlington Memorial Auditorium this Saturday.

Four top-20 contestants from season 17 of NBC’s hit talent show "The Voice" will team up on Saturday at Burlington Memorial Auditorium to bring fans of "The Voice" an encore of last fall's competition.

The four-time Emmy Award-winning show gives the strongest vocalists from across the country a shot at instant fame as they work with superstar coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Saturday's show in Burlington features four of the 48 singers out of 40,000 who auditioned for season 17 in 2019.

Southeast Iowa’s Cali Wilson of Salem made it all the way to the top 13 on Team Blake during season 17 and looked to be a strong finisher before she was bumped off in episode 18. Wilson was clearly one of Shelton's favorites. She brought her small hometown into the national spotlight after her blind audition turned the chairs of Shelton, Legend and Stefani.

"It was fun to see someone you're friends with on national television, just killing it," BMA assistant director David Kroll told The Hawk Eye. "I was so proud of what she was able to do on that show."

Kroll has had Wilson as a guest on his radio show on Big Country 103.1 KOMS-FM several times since word got out she was going to be on "The Voice," and one of the first things Kroll asked Wilson was if she'd be willing to do a show at the auditorium when her run on "The Voice" was done.

"She said, 'Absolutely!' So here we are and it's happening this Saturday," he said.

Presented by Burlington Riverfront Entertainment, Saturday's concert features Wilson and three friends she made while competing on the show.

"I'm super-excited: She's bringing Max Boyle, Alex Guthrie and Katie Kadan with her," Kroll said. "Katie placed third overall in the competition. Obviously, I wanted Cali to win, but when Cali didn't make it through, I was rooting for Katie all the way."

He said Kadan and Wilson were roommates while on the show and became friends.

Kadan, Boyle and Guthrie will perform acoustically in a songwriters' round before Wilson takes the stage with her band.

Kadan of Team Legend seemed to be a lock for first place after Wilson was gone; she's a powerhouse belter with loads of stage presence. She'll rock the Auditorium on Saturday.

Heartthrob Boyle was originally taken by Team Legend, but Clarkson stole him over to Team Kelly after his knockout performance after Legend and Clarkson squabbled over possession of Boyle. His large fan base was wildly upset when he was eliminated along with Wilson.

Guthrie chose Clarkson over Stefani in the blind auditions and subsequently was stolen by Legend after a strong knockout round. His soulful voice took him all the way to the top 17.

"It's going to be fun to get to meet them and hear and see them here in Burlington. It's going to be awesome," Kroll said.

Kroll will join Wilson's band on stage.

"Cali asked me to get up and sing a song during her set," he said. "I'm super-stoked; I wasn't expecting that. That's going to be a cool moment to sing with her again, because it's been two years since we've sung together."

Kroll and Wilson have several duets posted on YouTube, along with solo performances and Wilson's appearances on Kroll's radio show.

The four singers will close the night with a group performance.

The Voice concert from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday; doors open at 7 at Burlington Memorial Auditorium, 200 N. Front St. Tickets are $22 and $17 available at burlingtonriverfront.com, ticketmaster.com or at the auditorium box office day of show. Call (319) 753-8111 for more information.