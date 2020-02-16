Today

VFW Auxiliary 10102 will meet at 4 p.m. at the VFW, 217 Washington St.

Monday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host Create Club, “Love Your Body” at 11 a.m. Please register.

Tuesday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host People’s Law School; Elder Abuse from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., with a live stream conversation with Andrew Cederdahl, assistant attorney general, Consumer Protection Division at Iowa Attorney General's Office. Learn more at iowabar.org.

Rex Troute will speak at 6:30 p.m. at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St.

Shakespeare Club of Burlington will meet at 1:30 p.m. at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., Meeting Room A. The program will be “Marriage and Much Ado About Nothing.” New members are welcome. To learn more, call (319) 752-4688.

Wednesday

H.J. Nugen Public Library, 103 E. Main St., will host a program with an Oakland Mills naturalist at 2:30 p.m.

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host Bilingual Story Time at 10 a.m. Kindness Coalition After School Program is 3:30 p.m.

Thursday

Fruit and Vegetable Gardening 101 workshop is 5:30 p.m. at Des Moines County Extension Office. The $15 fee includes a light meal. To register, call the extension office at (319) 671-7165.

Friday

An Iowa Wesleyan Variety Show, featuring community members, IWU students and staff, benefiting the IW Music Department, is 7 p.m. in the University Chapel, Mount Pleasant. Door admission is $12; $3 for students.

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host Fort Night from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with fort building, book reading, snacks, and glow in the dark hide and seek. Registration is required.

Central Lee Dance Team annual Impulse Night is 6:30 p.m. at the high school, 2642 U.S. 218, Donnellson. A walking taco dinner will be 5 p.m. before the show. A silent auction will be held through the night, with winners announced at intermission.

Ham and Bean Supper is 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium, hosted by Hamilton-Walters Marine Corps League of Burlington. Cost is $6. Tickets will be sold at the door.

"The Radiant" opening night is 7:30 p.m. at Players Workshop Theater, 1431 Grove St. Performances are Feb. 21-23 and Feb. 27 to March 1. Tickets are available at the box office 90 minutes before each performance.

Saturday

Asian New Year Celebration is 5 to 7 p.m. at the SCC Gym, 1500 W. Agency Road, hosted by SCC Multicultural Club. Performances are 5 p.m. followed by a light dinner.

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host Feather Painting at 10 a.m. in the Round Room.

Southeast Iowa Sierra Club will host a free screening of "Right to Harm," a documentary on the public health impact of factory farming at 1 p.m. at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St.

Southeast Iowa STEMFest is 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington, with dozens of exhibits and hands-on activities.

Sunday

H.J. Nugen Public Library, 103 E. Main St., will have Sunday matinee for adults at 1:30 p.m.

***Happs Highlights***

Today

Mount Pleasant Community Theatre Association presents Tennessee Williams’ “Period of Adjustment,” an adult comedy, at 2 p.m. at the Heatilator Performing Arts Center in Mount Pleasant. Tickets are $10.

Friday

Eagles Auxiliary, 2727 Mount Pleasant St., will serve jambalaya with rice or white chicken chili with cornbread from 6 to 7:30 p.m. or until gone. Desserts will be available.