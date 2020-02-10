Burlington’s Jarred Lassiter arms himself with detailed maps and a strong sense of history to travel to locations that few residents of southeast Iowa will ever know. The 31-year-old Wisconsin transplant relies on old atlases and fading records to slide down a time rabbit hole to places that now exist only in historical records and vanishing memories.

As the assistant land use administrator for the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission, Lassiter must have an encyclopedic knowledge of where everything is, or has been, in the area. And for this, he has turned to a collection of computer-based land use maps.

A few key strokes on his office computer can call up drawings, photos and detailed description of just about every structure in Des Moines County, as well as roads and bridges that snake through the countryside and flood plains that await the inevitable river rise.

The Janesville, Wisconsin, native, who earned an undergraduate degree in geography and a master's degree in urban planning, came to Burlington to work for the SEIRPC and found a region that reminded him much of his home state, while offering up a unique sense of history.

“I had a lot of nice surprises when I first came here,” Lassiter remembers, “such as finding out it was the birth place of Aldo Leopold (the early environmentalist). I had taken college courses on Leopold’s work when I was in Wisconsin but I didn’t realize that this was his home town.

“I actually think the naturalist might be a bigger deal in Wisconsin than it is here. But I also liked the mix of natural setting that we have here,” he continued. “It is not at all like you think of when you think of Iowa.”

Lassiter has become well versed with both the natural and man-made settings of southeast Iowa as he assists in establishing or improving the ordinances and regulations that guide land use in rural areas throughout the county. He utilizes the maps detailing the area’s geography and man-made features and, in the process, he has reacquainted himself with a childhood interest.

“I grew up on Colorado,” he explained. “And there lots of trips between Colorado and Wisconsin. I remember sitting in the backseat of my parents' car looking at maps and following along with our route. That could have been where I started getting interested in maps.”

After he arrived in Burlington, Lassiter's interest in maps led him to a corresponding interest in local history. Maps became personally intriguing as the old atlases and street guides took him to a time and community long vanished.

He found himself driving country roads or walking city streets and looking at a suspect curve in the road or a submerging stone wall and knowing the building that once stood at this point or the reason the road took a sudden turn.

Lassiter's growing interest in history and the lay of the land was greatly facilitated when he discovered the digitized Sanborn Maps, which were published in the late 19th and early 20th centuries by a fire insurance company to identify the risk to properties they carried on their books. The maps told the company underwriters where fire dangers existed due to congestion or problematic structures nearby.

The maps offer amazingly detailed records of buildings and topography of what stood where as neighborhoods grew and changed or withered and died. Lassiter's after-work hobby often has him staring at a computer screen for an explanation of a vacant lot or terminated street.

“The maps offer so much detail, and we have nothing like them, even in this high-tech age," he said. "The footprint of all the buildings are there. It is hard to believe they could do that in that low-tech time.

“The history of a site also has a value to my work,” he offered. “It allows us to zero in on a spot and show how that spot has changed. You look at the past to see what you can learn. For example, you can see how you suddenly lose houses to a parking lot and to calculate what the future demand for that site might be.

“It helps us plan for the future and shows us trends, and that the quickest way of doing something isn’t always the best,” he added.

The soft-spoken Lassiter confessed he “might be somewhat of an introvert,” but his work and hobby have allowed him to share his interests with others. Lassiter often contributes his historical finds on a local Facebook page, Historical Pictures of Burlington Iowa, where his photos and historical comments appear as “Sunday Sanborn Surprises” and have gained an avid local following.

Readers of the Sanborn Surprises have learned how Burlington once had a wealth of secondary business centers competing with the main commercial center. He has called attention to Bacher’s French Dry Cleaners that perched at an unlikely site off of Bluff Road in the 1950s and the thriving neighborhoods that surrounded the now defunct Apollo School.

Although Lassiter has a passion for maps and history, at this point in his life, he has no great compulsion to travel. For now, his imagination and the Sanborn Maps meet his wandering needs.

Everybody has a story to tell. Tell yours, or encourage someone you know to tell theirs, in 52 Faces, each week in The Hawk Eye. Call (319) 758-8148, or write to mniehaus@thehawkeye.com.