Sunday

Jan 19, 2020 at 1:01 AM


*Events with registration required

Burlington Public Library

www.burlington.lib.ia.us

319-753-1647

11 a.m. January 20
Create: Self Care Cubes

2 p.m. January 20
Movie, all ages

11 a.m. January 27
Create: Hummus

10 a.m. February 1
Lego Club, grade K & up

10 a.m. February 1
That’s Yesterday’s News

2 p.m. February 1
Valentine Paint Party

11 a.m. February 3
Create Club: Chocolate Mice

11 a.m. February 5
Junk Journals, part 1

6:30 p.m. February 6
TICOS, grades 6-12

10 a.m. February 7
Friday Friends, ages birth-5

10 a.m. February 7
First Friday “Czech Influence in Iowa”

11 a.m. February 10
Create Club: Bottle Cap Fishing Lures

6 p.m. February 10
Valentines for Seniors

6 p.m. February 11
Tween Craft Valentine Pom-Monsters

11 a.m. February 12
Junk Journals, part 2

6 p.m. February 13
Chess Night, youth

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. February 14
RomComs & Popcorn Movie Marathon

10 a.m. February 15
Lego Club/PIECES, grade K & up

11 a.m. February 17
Create Club: Love Your Body

11 a.m February 24
Create Club: Pancake Creations

Mediapolis Public Library

www.mediapolis.lib.ia.us

319-394-3895

10:30 a.m. Thursdays
Preschool Storytime

Danville Library

www.danvilleiowa.com/library1

319-392-8317

1 p.m. Tuesdays
Mexican Train Dominoes for seniors

11 a.m. January 20
*Annual Iowa Trivia Contest

10:30 a.m. January 25
Penguin Story Hour

10:30 a.m. February 1
Chinese New Year Story Hour

2-5 p.m. February 10-14
Valentine's Day Drawing, each checkout is an entry

10:30 a.m. February 15
Lego Brick Building Event

Donnellson Public Library

www.donnellson.lib.ia.us

319-835-5545

10 a.m. Wednesdays
Preschool story hour

4 p.m. January 20
Teen Book Club: “House of the Scorpion” by Nancy Farmer

7 p.m. January 20
The Donnellson Book Core: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

3:30 p.m. January 29
*Senior Crafternoon: Make a Festive Fabric Wreath

Fort Madison Public Library

www.FortMadisonLibrary.org

319-372-5721

3:30-5 p.m. Mondays
Minecraft Monday, ages 9-18

3:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays (except January 28)
Hang Teen, ages 12-19

10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Story Hour

3:30-5 p.m. Thursdays
Crafting T.A.L.E.S., ages 14-19

2 p.m. January 29
Animals in Winter with Lee County Conservation

2-4 p.m. February 5
Wacky Wednesday Craft Day

1:30 p.m. February 6
All Booked Up! discusses "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens

5 p.m. February 6
*Valentine's Day Paint Along

February 13 and 14
Valentine Escape Room  

Henderson County Public Library

www.hendersoncolibrary.com

309-627-2450

10 a.m., Tuesdays
Children’s story time

1:30 p.m. January 20
Movie Day – The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG)

1:30 p.m. February 13
Movie Day – Abominable (2019) (PG)

1:30 p.m. February 14
Movie Day – Walt Disney Lady and the Tramp (G)

1:30 p.m. February 15
Movie Day – Captain Marvel (PG-13)

Keokuk Public Library

www.keokuk.lib.ia.us

319-524-1483

3:30 p.m. Mondays
Mystery Monday, ages 5+

4 p.m. Tuesdays
*Kids Coding Club, ages 5+

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. January 20
*Escape Room, ages 10+ with group maximum of 5

6 p.m. January 21
Rick & Morty Trivia with costume contest and snacks

10 a.m. January 22
Bilingual Story Time, ages 5 and under

3:30 p.m. January 22
Kindness Coalition, ages 5+

6 p.m. January 23
True Crime Book Club Meet-and-Greet (first meeting!)

9 a.m. - Noon January 25
Winter Read-a-Thon: bring a book or select one from the shelves and read with us. Hot chocolate and snacks provided.

1:30 p.m. January 25
*DIY Abstract Coasters

3 p.m. January 28
*Winter Wreaths Afternoon Craft

6 p.m. January 28
Library Bingo, all ages

10 a.m. January 29
Scien-Tots, ages 5 and under

3:30 p.m. January 29
I Survived... STEAM Club, ages 5+

6 p.m. January 30
*Teen Cooking Club: Pancake Edition, ages 10-17

1 p.m. February 1
*In-Season Cooking, with Hy-Vee Dietician Joni McKay

10 a.m. February 5
Pint-Sized Picassos, ages 5 and under

3:30 p.m. February 5
Dinosaur Club, ages 5+

6-7:30 p.m. February 6
Children's Book Exchange Party. Drop off up to 15 gently used children's and young adult books between 1/27 and 2/5 for tickets to use at the exchange

10 a.m. February 10
Pal-entine's Day Party

2 p.m. February 10
Tween and Teen Advisory Board, ages 10-17

10 a.m. February 12
Movers & Shakers, ages 5 and under

3:30 p.m. February 12
Harry Potter Book Club, ages 5+

6 p.m. February 13
2nd Thursday Movie Night, ages 16+ or accompanied by an adult

Mount Pleasant Public Library

www.mountpleasantiowalibary.com

319-384-1490

3:30 p.m. Mondays
After School Games

3:30 p.m. Tuesdays
After School STEAM Challenge

3:30 p.m. Thursdays
After School Makerspace

3:30 p.m. Fridays
After School Movie

5:30 p.m. January 21
Family Flick Night: Apple Dumpling Gang

3:30-4:30 p.m. January 22
After School Lego Club

3:30-4:30 p.m. January 29
After School Robotics Club

5:30 p.m. February 4
Spanish Movie Night: Lego Movie 2

3:30-4:30 p.m. February 5
After School Lego Club

2:30 p.m. February 7
Henry County Conservation Early Out Program

10-10:45 a.m. February 10
Toddler Sensory Storytime

11-12 p.m. February 11
Storytime

10-11 a.m. February 12
Open STEM Time

3:30-4:30 p.m. February 12
After School Robotics Club

6-6:30 p.m. February 12
Evening Storytime

10-11 a.m. February 13
Storytime

11-11:30 a.m. February 14
Sensory Play, Babies

10-10:30 a.m. February 15
Saturday Storytime

H.J. Nugen Public Library

www.newlondon.lib.ia.us

319-367-7704

1:30 p.m. Fridays
Senior Moments

2:30 p.m. January 22
Oakland Mills Naturalist

2:30 p.m. January 29
Movie

9 a.m. February 1
Book Bingo begins

2:30 p.m. February 5
Legos challenge

6 p.m. February 6
Book Chat: “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas

2:30 p.m. February 12
Bingo

11 a.m. & 6 p.m. February 13
Tyke Time

Keck Memorial Library

www.wapello.lib.ia.us

319-523-5261

10:30 a.m. January 20, 27, February 3, 10
Get Fit Chair Exercise

6 p.m. January 22, 29
Yoga with Nikki

10:30 a.m. January 23, 30, February 6, 13
Get Fit Chair Exercise

10 a.m. January 25 & February 1
Yoga with Nikki

6:30 p.m. February 10
Pinterest Party

10:30 a.m. February 13
Music In Me Toddler Storytime

West Point Public Library

319-837-6315

www.westpoint.lib.ia.us

10 a.m. Mondays
Preschool Story Hour

2-2:45 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays
*Geri-Fit Exercise Program for Seniors

2:30-3:30 p.m. January 29
Early Out STEM at the Library
Winter Wonderland, grades K-6

2 p.m. February 4
Senior Program: Dementia Tour

2:30-3:30 February 5
Early Out STEM at the Library
Sensational Seeds, grades K-6

List compiled by Rhonda Frevert, Burlington Public Library