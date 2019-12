*Events with registration required

Burlington Public Library

www.burlington.lib.ia.us

319-753-1647

11 a.m. Mondays

Create Club, all ages

Noon December 19

Beyond the Book Club

6:30 p.m. December 19

CoLaboratory: Holiday Stem, grade 3 and up

10 a.m. December 20

Friday Friends, ages birth-5

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. December 20

The Art of Giving, all ages

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. December 20

Holiday Movies and Cocoa, all ages

10 a.m. December 21

Lego Club, grade K & up

December 24-25

Closed

1:30 p.m. December 30

Interactive Movie Experience, all ages

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. December 31

*Family Gaming Party

6:30 p.m. January 2

TICOS, grades 6-12

10 a.m. January 3

Friday Friends/1,000 Books Check In, ages birth-5

10 a.m. January 3

First Friday: Memories on Main Street

10 a.m. January 4

That’s Yesterday’s News

10 a.m. January 4

Lego Club, grade K & up

6 p.m. January 7

Tween Movie

6 p.m. January 9

Chess Night, youth

6:30 p.m. January 10

Friends of the Library Trivia Night

Noon January 16

Beyond the Book Club

6:30 p.m. January 16

CoLaboratory: Coding Night, grade 3 & up

10 a.m. January 17

Friday Friends/1,000 Books Check In, ages birth-5

5:30 p.m. January 17

*Family Night Unplugged: Stuffed Animal Sleepover

10 a.m. January 18

Lego Club/PIECES, grades K & up

Mediapolis Public Library

www.mediapolis.lib.ia.us

319-394-3895

10:30 a.m. Thursdays

Preschool Storytime

6:30 p.m. December 19

Family Movie Night: Muppet’s Christmas Carol

Noon -1:30 p.m. January 4

Lego Club

Danville Library

www.danvilleiowa.com/library1

319-392-8317

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Mexican Train Dominoes for seniors

December 20 - January 10

Toy and Movie Drive to benefit Blank Children's Hospital and Stead Family Hospital

10:30 a.m. December 21

Lego Brick Building Event, all ages

December 24 - 25

Closed

10:30 a.m. December 28

Christmas Story Hour

December 31 and January 1

Closed

10:30 a.m. January 4

Cake Decorating Tips

10:30 a.m. January 18

Lego Brick Building Event, all ages

Donnellson Public Library

www.donnellson.lib.ia.us

319-835-5545

10 a.m. Wednesdays

Preschool story hour

4 p.m. December 16

Teen Book Club

7 p.m. December 16

Donnellson Book Core: The Light in the Ruins by Chris Bohjalian

1 p.m. December 18

The Writer’s Bloc

Fort Madison Public Library

www.FortMadisonLibrary.org

319-372-5721

3:30-5 p.m. Mondays

Minecraft Monday, ages 9-18

3:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays

Hang Teen, ages 12-19

10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Story Hour

3:30-5 p.m. Thursdays

Crafting T.A.L.E.S., ages 14-19

2-4 p.m. December 18

Wacky Wednesday Craft Day

9:30 a.m.- Noon December 24

Christmas Ornament Workshop

December 24

Closing at 1pm

December 25

Closed

11 a.m. December 30

Mega Levitation with Absolute Science

December 30-January 4

Winter Fine Read Down

10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. January 2

Introduction to English Paper Piecing, make a bookmark

1:30 p.m. January 2

All Booked Up! discusses "And Then There Were None" by Agatha Christie

2:00-4:00 pm January 8

Wacky Wednesday - Craft Day

5:30 January 14

Cook the Book shares recipes from "Pioneer Woman Cook's a year of Holidays"

2:00 pm January 15

Wacky Wednesday - Snow Day STEM with Lee County Conservation

Henderson County Public Library

www.hendersoncolibrary.com

309-627-2450

10 a.m., Tuesdays

Children’s story time

1:30 p.m. December 23

Closing

December 24 & 25

Closed

1:30 p.m. December 26

Movie Day – The Polar Express (G)

1:30 p.m. December 27

Movie Day – How to Train Your Dragaon: The Hidden World (PG)

1:30 p.m. December 28

Movie Day – Smurfs: The Lost Village (PG)

1:30 p.m. December 30

Movie Day – Pete’s Dragon (2016) (PG)

December 31 & January 1

Closed

1:30 p.m. January 2

Movie Day – Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG)

1:30 p.m. January 3

Movie Day – Cinderella III: A Twist in Time (G)

1:30 p.m. January 6

Movie Day – Toy Story 4 (G)

Keokuk Public Library

www.keokuk.lib.ia.us

319-524-1483

3:30 p.m. Mondays

Mystery Monday, ages 5+

4 p.m. Tuesdays

*Kids Coding Club, ages 5+

10 a.m. December 18

Bilingual Story Time, ages 5 and under

3:30 p.m. December 18

Kindness Coalition, ages 5+

6 – 8 p.m. December 19

Harry Potter Trivia, ages 10+ with adults welcome

2:30 p.m. December 20

Classic Christmas Movie Matinee, all ages with free popcorn

10 a.m. December 23

Dork Diaries Party, all ages

10 a.m. December 30

*Make 2020 Count: DIY Memory Jars, ages 10-17

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. December 31

New Year’s Eve Party

10 a.m. January 8

Story Time: Pint-Sized Picassos, ages 5 and under

3:30 p.m. January 8

Dinosaur Club, ages 5+

10 a.m. January 15

Story Time: Movers & Shakers

3:30 p.m. January 15

Harry Potter Book Club, ages 5+

Mount Pleasant Public Library

www.mountpleasantiowalibary.com

319-384-1490

3:30 p.m. Mondays

After School Games

3:30 p.m. Tuesdays

After School STEAM Challenge

3:30 p.m. Thursdays

After School Makerspace

3:30 p.m. Fridays

After School Movie

10 a.m. December 21

Breakfast with Santa

3:30 p.m. January 8 & 22

Lego Club

3:30 p.m. January 15 & 29

Robots Club

5:30 p.m. January 7

Spanish Movie Night

5:30 p.m. January 21

Family Flick Night

H.J. Nugen Public Library

www.newlondon.lib.ia.us

319-367-7704

1:30 p.m. Fridays

Senior Moments

December 16-21

*Escape Room, by appointment

2:30 p.m. December 18

Oakland Mills Naturalist

1:30 p.m. December 22

Movie

1:30 p.m. December 23

Movie – Kids’ choice

1:30 p.m. December 26

Movie – Kids’ choice

1:30 p.m. December 27

Movie – Kids’ choice

1:30 p.m. December 30

Movie – Kids’ choice

1:30 pm December 31

Movie – Kids’ choice

6 p.m. January 2

Book Chat, BYOB (bring your own book) to share

2:30 p.m. January 8

Pokémon League

2:30 p.m. January 15

Games Unplugged

Keck Memorial Library

www.wapello.lib.ia.us

319-523-5261

6:30 p.m. December 18

Family Pinterest party

December 24 &25

Closed

January 1

Closed

9:30 a.m. January 13

Get Fit

6:30 p.m. January 13

Pinterest Party

9:30 a.m. January 16

Get Fit

West Point

319-837-6315

www.westpoint.lib.ia.us

10 a.m. Mondays

Preschool Story Hour

2-2:45 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays

*Geri-Fit Exercise Program for Seniors

2:30-3:30 p.m. December 18

Early Out STEM at the Library: Gingerbread Time, grades K-6

December 24-25

Closed

December 31 and January 1

Closed

2 p.m. January 7

Senior Program Crafts/Games sponsored by The Kensington

2:30-3:30 p.m. January 8

Early Out BINGO at the Library, grades K-6

2:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 15

*Grow Lee Lego Robotics, grades 4-6

List compiled by Rhonda Frevert, Burlington Public Library