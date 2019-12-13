For Monday, Dec. 16

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHHH You exhibit unusual energy and enthusiasm. You could hit a problem, yet your mood helps catapult you over it. Be careful with displays of frustration or anger. To the receiver, it seems a lot stronger than intended. Tonight: Acting like it's Friday.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH You might feel as if you are on cruise control until a difficult loved one or friend lands on your doorstep. You could react, but the outcome might be a lot better if you looked the other way. Tonight: Be clear and easygoing with a loved one.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH You speak your mind and others give you feedback — whether you want it or not. You will need to listen, but you may decide to approach a situation like this one differently in the future. Tonight: Making the most out of the moment.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHH You might decide to dive into a project and complete it ASAP. A child or new friend could be on the verge of a tantrum if you do not spend time with him or her. Follow your priorities. Tonight: Immerse yourself in a task.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH Others note your innate happiness and enjoyment of the moment. Though someone close to you could be difficult, you seem to be able to detach from their projections and mood. Tonight: Out enjoying the seasonal fun.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH You sense that timing might not be working for you. A visit with a loved one might be appropriate, yet you could be left concerned over something that was shared. It will work out if you let go of your reactions and flow a little. Tonight: Not to be found.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH You might surprise yourself with the comfort you are experiencing. While mentally going over your Christmas presents for family and friends, you might not be aware of the total cost. Tonight: Catching up with a friend.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH Your famed temper could flare in the a.m. with a boss, parent or some other authority figure. Consider that the pressure of the holiday season might be getting the best of you. Tonight: A must appearance.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH You have a positive way of looking at problems. A friend from a distance might reach out to you. This person would like to hear your opinions about key matters. Note how quickly your temper might rise. Tonight: If you can, go skating or caroling.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH Use your instincts. Lighten up about a friend who you find pushy and difficult. This person knows what they want, and they will not let go unless they receive it or decide there is no hope. Tonight: Respond to a loved one's request with care.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Others cannot help but respond to your energy and comments. A boss or authority figure could be irritated that you are not focused on what he or she wants. Be sensitive to this person — for your sake! Tonight: Say yes to an invitation.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Reach out to a friend you often visit with during the day. This person could be a work-related pal or a friend met in your daily routine. He or she will appreciate getting together before the holidays really get going. Tonight: Do some holiday errands on the way home.