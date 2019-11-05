Lead poisoning isn’t something that we generally think of regarding children’s health. In recent years lead contamination has been a consistent topic in the news. At one time the paint we used and the fuel in our vehicles contained lead. Even though the lead was removed from those some time ago, there may still be lead-based paints in many of the older homes. Generally, much of the lead children are exposed to is from within their living environment.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health; lead is a highly toxic substance that can produce adverse effects in nearly all organ systems in the body. Childhood lead poisoning is a major problem in Iowa because much of the housing contains lead-based paint. About 60 percent of the homes in Iowa were built before 1960. Most of Iowa's pre-1978 homes contain some lead-based paint. Assume your house still has some lead present if it was built before 1978, even if it has been renovated or repainted.

Lead exposure can occur in a number of ways. Adults and children may be exposed during painting or remodeling projects by breathing in the lead-based paint dust. Children can be exposed simply by putting their hands or paint chips in their mouth. Childhood lead poisoning is a disease that occurs when children have too much lead in their bodies. However, anyone can become lead poisoned if exposed to large amounts of lead. There is no safe blood lead level.

The Iowa Department of Public Health recommends that children get tested for lead at 1, 2 and 3 years of age if they are at low risk for exposure. Children which may be at higher risk, such as having a parent working in an environment where they may be bringing lead home on their clothing, should be tested more frequently. A 2008 Iowa law requires a mandatory test before a child enters kindergarten. The test can be done by a simple finger stick to collect blood, or if further testing is needed the health care provider may need to draw a blood sample. For questions about your child’s risk level and testing information, contact your health care provider.

Lead poisoning can present with various symptoms. Development delays is the most harmful symptom for children under 6 years of age with a developing brain. Other symptoms may include; learning difficulties, irritability, loss of appetite, weight loss, sluggishness or fatigue, abdominal pain, vomiting, constipation, hearing loss and seizures.

If there has been an identified lead level it is important to eliminate the source. Ronald Lee is an Elevated Blood Level Inspector in our local health office. He coordinates with health care providers to assist families in identifying the source of lead and eliminating the cause. Local health can provide environmental lead inspection and coordinate follow-up testing to ensure exposure levels are going down.

Health department staff is available to answer questions on the health effects and proper removal of lead bearing materials.

For more information about lead poisoning prevention, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health website at IDPH Lead Poisoning Prevention.

Christa Poggemiller is director of Des Moines County Public Health.