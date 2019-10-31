For Friday, Nov. 1

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH A take-charge attitude goes far in resolving a problem. The unexpected often upsets others. You seem to be able to deal with a sudden or surprise event. You will be more mellow than many people around you. Tonight: Celebrate the weekend.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH Reach out for another person. Know what it is you want and desire. You might be floored by his or her reaction. One-on-one relating helps you get to the basics surrounding a personal matter. Tonight: Out enjoying munchies for two.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Be direct when dealing with a loved one. He or she nearly always is more stern or serious than you. At times, this person's attitude might annoy you. Reflect on how you feel about him or her when interacting — not how you feel about his or her attitude. Tonight: Lighten up the moment.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Others come toward you. A surprise could be on the backburner involving friends or a specific goal. Be more direct in your dealings; express your caring more openly. Tonight: Surround yourself with friends.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHH Plunge into a project and decide to complete it as best you can. A boss or someone you look up to could behave in a flakey manner or simply might not be responsive. Your efforts count to a loved one. Tonight: Play it low-key.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH You are on the way to gaining more insight and knowledge — if you do not overreact to a sudden change. The status quo changes, and you need to be able to adapt to it. A matter around your domestic life makes you smile. Tonight: Romp the night away.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH Stay centered, knowing what is possible and what needs to happen. You can become over-reactive if you are overwhelmed by what is happening around you. Your domestic life becomes the focus of attention. Tonight: Be smart about spending.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH You speak your mind and others react. You could be pleasantly surprised by an associate or a loved one who cannot help but demonstrate his or her caring. This person adds excitement to your life. Tonight: Say yes.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH Be aware of the financial ramifications of continuing as you have. You need to slow down and have a long overdue conversation. You know what another person wants and why. Explain carefully where you are coming from. Tonight: Fun does not need to cost.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHHH Your unusually high energy helps you complete a lot of errands and much of your to-do list. A child or loved one could surprise you with his or her ideas and willingness to follow through. Tonight: Let it all hang out; greet the weekend in style.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH You have lots of energy and resources. You might be more secretive than you are normally. You are in the process of collecting information and doing some research. Soon, you will be making an important decision. Tonight: Whatever feels right.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Your emotional nature emphasizes friendship right now, as well as what you really want in your heart. Though you might be hesitant to share this desire with most people, you could make it a reality with a stroke of luck. Tonight: A key friendship plays a major role.