Some 2,000 years ago or so, a potter living somewhere near Texarkana sat down and created an elegantly thin-walled artifact measuring some 10 inches tall, with a narrow mouth. The clay was tempered with ground up clam shells, and perhaps a bit of sand to prevent the clay from exploding in the kiln. Before the vessel was cooked in an open fire, a black slip was applied.

Fortunately for us, the artifact survived the firing process, and then somehow survived the next 2,000 years, when it was donated to the Heritage Center Museum by a generous patron.

What, if anything, that the owner intended to store in the vessel is unknown, as there is no trace left of the original contents. At first, archeologists thought similar pots would have stored grain or seeds for the next growing season in it, closing the mouth with a wad of grasses or a corncob. This theory was based on similar pots found in pueblos around the Southwestern United States. However, given the scarcity of the pot style and the higher humidity of the Midwest, any foodstuffs that were stored in it likely either would have sprouted or mildewed, thus rendering them useless.

So, what does the pot have to do with Southeast Iowa? The answer is simple. Trade.

There was a thriving trade network that existed long before the whites came to North America. And the Mississippi River acted like a super highway, allowing for the exchange of cultures, ideas, and goods along its banks. The Cahokia site near St. Louis is an excellent example of this, as mica from the Black Hills, copper from Michigan, and shells from both the Pacific and Atlantic oceans have been found there, among other exotic goods.

Chert from the Burlington area was a valuable resource, and was eagerly bartered for by people outside of the area. It has been found as far away as Mexico, as well as all over North America, and yes, even in Cahokia.

We hope to have the pot on display at the Heritage Center Museum in the near future, so keep an eye out for it on your next visit!

