Former police officer Ryan Smith still has a special bond with his police partner.

Having trained and worked together for two-and-a-half years with the Burlington Police Department, there is a history that runs deep. The two still get together often to take long walks, go on trips to the family farm and play fetch.

Yes, fetch.

Smith’s partner is four-legged pal Asta, a three-quarters German Shepherd and one quarter Belgian Malinois former K-9 police dog. Asta, a name that means ‘love’ or ‘star’ in Dutch, served the BPD’s K-9 unit from 2016 to 2019, and has found her fur-ever home with Smith, her handler on the force. Smith resigned from his position in June in pursuit of a position outside of law enforcement.

This reunion story begins back in April when Smith noticed a change in Asta. Smith, who had just given his resignation notice, brought up concerns about Asta’s health to Police Chief Dennis Kramer, noting Asta had been experiencing weight loss despite having an increased appetite.

She was taken to the Summer Street Veterinary Clinic, which had donated its services to evaluate and provide routine care for the K-9. Later that month, Asta was diagnosed with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI), which is the inability to produce sufficient pancreatic enzymes to digest fats, carbohydrates and proteins. In other words, the pancreas isn’t able to break down the nutrients the body needs, which often leads to weight loss.

With medication and supplements, Asta was still able to muster up enough energy to work, but the weight loss persisted.

“She lost close to 20 pounds,” recalled Smith. “It was heartbreaking.”

Due to Asta’s illness and the timing of Smith’s impending departure, arrangements were made for him to escort the pup to K-9 Dogs International, the company from which she was purchased, in Pensacola, Florida.

Thus began the process of determining what to do with Asta. The mission was twofold: try to improve Asta’s health and monitor her progress, and keep up her job skills in the event of a new officer/handler being assigned to her. Asta’s regular job duties had included tracking, search warrant executions, vehicle searches, K-9 presentations and attendance at community events.

Dave Kiewel, the owner of K-9 Dogs International, explored alternative treatments for Asta, aiming for more natural remedies. For a month-and-a-half, Kiewel monitored and evaluated Asta’s health to see if and how long she might be able to continue her duties. The typical retirement age for K-9s is between 7 or 8 years old, and Asta was to celebrate her fifth birthday in August.

Ultimately, Kiewel decided it would be best to medically retire Asta, giving all parties involved a few options to consider. One of them involved Kiewel buying her back from the department at a prorated cost that would be used as credit toward the purchase of another dog. Another option was for Smith, her handler and companion, to buy Asta himself.

“I knew immediately that’s what I wanted to do,” says Smith. “There was no question. We had spent two-and-a-half years together — she’s my best friend.”

The cost to buy Asta, however, was a bit daunting. To become her official owner, Smith was staring down the barrel of $8,000. Yet, despite the hefty price tag, Smith was undeterred.

"My aunt started a GoFundMe page, which has been so incredibly helpful,” said Smith.

Through folks generously donating via the page, including a few private donations, the $8,000 goal has nearly been reached.

“I am very, very thankful for all of the donations,” said Smith. “Without them, getting Asta back wouldn’t have been possible.”

Smith still has a little ways to go on completely paying off the pup, but was able to officially bring her home in time for her birthday in late August.

According to Smith, anything donated beyond $8,000 will go to the Burlington Police Department so they can continue the K-9 program.

The Burlington Police Department historically has operated a K-9 program since 1997. The K-9 has been utilized for patrol operations, narcotics detection/drug interdiction, tracking lost/missing children or adults, officer protection, and building and article searches for Burlington and the surrounding area. Having a K-9 unit has been beneficial to the department, as well as the city, but the continuation of the project is of course contingent on having the proper funds.

Asta is now living life to the fullest as a regular pup. With medication, she is thriving, and has gained back all of her previously lost weight. She now happily romps and plays, stalks rabbits (and the occasional cat) and enjoys roaming Smith’s family farm. According to Smith, she seems to be quite enjoying her new pet status.

“She loves fetch — she’ll play fetch nonstop,” laughed Smith. “I have to tell my nieces and nephews that she needs a break every so often because she will just keep going. And if you stop paying attention to her, she will put that slobbery toy in your lap. It’s so great to see her just… being a dog.”

Everybody has a story to tell. Tell yours, or encourage someone you know to tell theirs, in 52 Faces, each week in The Hawk Eye. Call (319) 758-8148, or write to mniehaus@thehawkeye.com.