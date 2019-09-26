Sip, Taste & Stroll returns to Jefferson Street

Downtown Partners of the Greater Burlington Partnership presents their 2019 Fall Sip, Taste & Stroll from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

There will be delicious samples of wines, brews and foods available at shops and businesses throughout downtown Burlington. Participants can try new tastes while enjoying the sights.

Advance tickets are $10 at Weird Harold’s through today, or online at GreaterBurlington.com. Tickets are $15 the day of the event, and during the event registration at Weird Harold’s. Ticket price includes a complimentary tasting glass and location map. The event is open to adults age 21 and older.

Funds raised go toward Downtown Partners to support the organization’s efforts.

Hunters to seek Iowa’s state rock

HAMILTON, Ill. — More than 1,000 people will descend upon Chaney Creek Boat Access, 1404 Illinois 94, Hamilton, this weekend for a chance to dig up some geodes.

The 15th annual Geode Fest and Rock Show is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Registration opens at 6:45 a.m. each day. All participants must register.

Guided caravans will travel to nearly a dozen sites to hunt in fields, stream beds, rivers, sand and mud to find Iowa’s state rock — ugly circular rocks that, when cracked open, reveal a delightful gemmy mineral inside — and return to headquarters, where there will be contests and prizes.

Several competitions for the geode collectors will include largest geode, prettiest geode, rarest geode and ugliest geode.

Dealers will have rocks, minerals, fossils and jewelry available. Events will include displays, identification and geode cracking.

For information, visit Geode Fest on Facebook, or call Kirk Brandenberger at Keokuk Area Convention & Tourism Bureau at (319) 524-5599.

Family Fun Day to benefit MS patients

To celebrate the new owners' one year anniversary, Doris' Tavern, 733 S. Roosevelt Ave., is hosting a Family Fun Day Saturday to benefit Burlington Area Multiple Sclerosis, a nonprofit group dedicated to helping local MS patients and their families.

Starting with a children’s carnival at noon, there will be family fun throughout the day, with face-painting, a duck pond, bags and ball toss games, a DJ and karaoke until 5 p.m.

At 6 p.m., live music from R & R Guitar Factory will take the stage. A free-will donation hog roast dinner will be served.

For more information, follow Doris' Tavern on Facebook.

Capitol Theater to show ‘Peanuts’ classic

Burlington’s Capitol Theater, 211 N. Third St. will feature a special digitally remastered screening of the Peanuts Classic Snoopy, Come Home, at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Theaters nationwide are showing the film this weekend, the first time onscreen since its 1972 release.

Admission is $6 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and younger.

In this follow up to 1969's A Boy Named Charlie Brown, the scholarly Snoopy finds himself dragged between two owners and challenged to remain true to himself. When Charlie Brown's beloved dog Snoopy receives a letter from his original owner Lila, who is in hospital, his heartstrings are torn.

Along with his bird pal Woodstock, Snoopy decides to venture out and visit ailing Lila, making his way across the country.

But when Lila gets better and asks Snoopy to live with her, the poor beagle faces a dilemma of loyalty, where he must choose between Charlie and Lila.