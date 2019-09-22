This week’s artifact relates to the role of Iowans in WWI.

When the US declared war against Germany in April of 1917, the nation needed soldiers, and most Iowans responded with great enthusiasm. Some Iowa men eagerly volunteered for patriotic reasons. After all, Iowa had contributed 49 infantry units, 9 cavalry, and 4 artillery batteries all made up of volunteers for the Civil War.

The number of Iowans who volunteered were not enough though, so the federal government required men between the ages of 18 and 45 to register at the local county courthouse as part of the selective service. Furthermore, each county was required to furnish a certain number of soldiers, as part of a quota system. If the quota could not be filled with volunteers, then young men who were capable of being soldiers were drafted. Out of the 500,000 Iowans registered for the draft, some 115,000 went on to serve in the armed forces in World War I. The Iowa recruits were then sent to Camp Dodge, just west of Des Moines for training, before being sent to Europe.

Each soldier was outfitted with a kit, which included basics such as weapons, uniform, mess kit, etc. A bayonet was part of equipment each soldier was issued. The idea behind the bayonet was that it extended the reach of the soldier, and could be used against the enemy when the soldier ran out of bullets.

Originally, the bayonet was a short sword with a plug type handle that could be inserted into the barrel of a gun. The problem with that they prevented the gun from being fired, and they were awkward to use. They were later refined into a somewhat more refined knife with a socket attachment on the base. This allowed them to be attached to the gun while the gun was being fired. Still, they were unsuitable for infantry combat. The combination of bayonet and rifle were too long to be used in close quarters. So, many an enterprising soldier shortened the blades themselves. Our example is not modified in this way, it’s in its original condition.

Our records do not indicate who the original owner of our bayonet was, only that it was used in WWI. It is not currently on display, but as new exhibits are being planned for the Rotunda, it may well be exhibited in the future.

