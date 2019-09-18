Deery Series returns to 34 Raceway for 500th event

WEST BURLINGTON — A milestone 33 years in the making will be celebrated Saturday night at 34 Raceway.

The 500th event in Deery Brothers Summer Series history will be Saturday at West Burlington. Touring IMCA Late Models have made 50 previous visits to 34 Raceway, including the first-ever series race on April 11, 1987.

34 Raceway also hosted the 300th Deery event on Sept. 15-16 of 2006, and the 400th series event on Sept. 2, 2012.

“It is hard to articulate what it means to have run 500 Deery Brothers Summer Series events spanning four different decades,” said Tour Director Kevin Yoder. “It is appropriate that 34 Raceway will host it, as some of the more significant milestones in series history have taken place in West Burlington. It promises to be a special night.”

A top prize of $2,000 is at stake Saturday. Eight different drivers have won the nine events held so far this season; Andy Eckrich of Oxford remains the point leader while Darrel DeFrance of Marshalltown brings his perfect attendance streak of 499 consecutive events to town.

The winner of Saturday’s Arnold Motor Supply Dirt Knights Tour feature for IMCA Modifieds, the first AMS event held at West Burlington, earns $1,541 along with a Fast Shafts All-Star Invitational ballot berth.

The rescheduled Gangbusters 41 special, held in honor of the late Jim Oliver Sr., grandfather of IMCA driver John Oliver Jr., shares the Saturday card with the Deery Series and AMS Dirt Knights.

Five thousand dollars has been added to purses for IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars and Karl Kustoms Northern SportMods. Those features pay $1,441 and $1,041 to win, respectively.

Completing the program are Mach-1 Sport Compacts.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. and the grandstand opens at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with racing to follow.

Spectator admission is $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, military and students, and free for kids 10 and under. Pit passes are $35.

Butterfly and paddling programs Saturday

MONTROSE — Lee County Conservation has two exciting, free programs set for Saturday.

The first, a paddle on the Mississippi, starts from Ortho Access Boat Ramp and will end at Heron Bend, where the Lee County Conservation Center is located.

Individuals who own a kayak or canoe are encouraged to bring their own boat. LCCB has a limited number of kayaks and canoes available. To reserve a boat, call the conservation office as soon as possible.

The paddle officially will begin at 9 a.m. with sign-in from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Lee County Conservation will provide transport to the launch site. Registrations for the event are due today.

Also that morning, LCCB will host a Monarch Migration Celebration at Heron Bend from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The program will celebrate the monarch butterflies’ annual migration south to the mountain forests of Mexico.

Participants will learn about these winged jewels, and enjoy some fun activities as LCCB celebrates with an annual symbolic migration. No advance registration is required.

To learn more, call the LCCB Office at (319) 463-7673 or visit the Lee County Conservation Board’s Facebook page.

Downtown group to showcase downtown spaces

To showcase available spaces in Burlington’s business district, Downtown Partners is hosting a Commercial Space Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Free and open to the public, the event starts with registration in the Annex of the Capitol Theater, 211 N. Third St., where participants can pick up a directory map to the locations, including information about business support activities and downtown projects.

Knowledgeable representatives will discuss commercial opportunities.

To learn more, call Downtown Partners at (319) 208-0056.

The King of Bluegrass Soul guitarist Larry Sparks in concert this Saturday

Maybe some of you have never heard of Larry Sparks and his Lonesome Ramblers, but you've heard Larry Sparks and his Lonesome Ramblers.

Sparks' hits include "John Deere Tractor," "A Face in the Crowd," "Tennessee 1949" and "Blue Virginia Blues" and about a half-million others.

Guitarist-singer Sparks is a widely known and respected touring musician in bluegrass and gospel music and has performed on the Grand Ole Opry, the "Austin City Limits" TV show and the PBS series, "Song of the Mountains."

Keokuk bluegrass legend Kirk Brandenberger will perform with Sparks in Carthage. Brandenberger, a world class fiddler, is the executive director of the Keokuk Area Convention & Tourism Bureau who once opened for Bill Monroe. He's a former member of Sparks' Lonesome Ramblers and was inducted into the Iowa Bluegrass hall of fame.

"I always look forward to seeing Larry," Brandenberger told The Hawk Eye. "There's a uniqueness in Larry's music. He sings from the soul."

He was inducted into The International Bluegrass Music Hall Of Fame in 2015. He's also been inducted into the Bill Monroe Bluegrass Hall of Fame and the George D. Hays (Founder of The Grand Ole Opry) Hall of Fame.

Larry Sparks and his Lonesome Ramblers perform 7 p.m. Saturdayat the Legacy Theater, 1160 Buchanan Street in Carthage, Illinois.

Tickets are available online at thelegacytheater.com or by calling (217) 357-4979.