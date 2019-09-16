For Monday Sept. 16, 2019.

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH You might want to take today off and try another approach. To do or not to do? The final call comes from you, as you decide whether the risk is worth it. Be more forthright about your thoughts. Get feedback. Tonight: Stop pushing yourself so hard.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH You can see a situation in one manner, but then you totally reverse your status and thoughts. Pull back and decide if you can emerge with both, and if not, which would be best— not easiest—for you. Tonight: If meeting up with a stubborn person or conflict, bail out happily.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Defer to those around you, as they have a lot to share. You might decide that you would like to be part of one person's suggestions. Network and share. If someone blocks you, it is because he or she does not like risk. Tonight: Use your imagination.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Be more resilient if you can, and deal with what might seem like an overwhelming amount of work or obligations. Somewhere within all the things you need to do lies a job or an idea that could prove unusually fulfilling. Tonight: Let it all hang out.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH Your mind drifts to other lands and happenings. You become more upbeat than you have been for a while. Plugging into new ideas and different styles reminds you how vibrant life can be. Tonight: Follow your impulses. Let the party go on and on.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Speak your mind. Be ready to deal with others who feel that they are absolutely right and that you are absolutely wrong. One person could be a roommate or a loved one. This person is also hard-headed. Tonight: Having fun. Help another person lighten up.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH Defer to others and consider other possibilities. You might feel as if someone is more on target than you thought. A co-worker or someone who is in your daily life shares a thought that inspires you. Tonight: Reach out to someone at a distance.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH You might be overwhelmed by a financial matter that could go to extremes, whether in spending or receiving. You are lucky with money and have the right assets to draw what you want. Tonight: Respond to a child's or a loved one's request.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH Lady Luck seems to be riding on your shoulder. Do take a well-thought-out risk and move forward to the next step in dealing with an investment or a matter involving your personal life. Tonight: Order in.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH You will land on your feet no matter what happens or what you choose to do. Nevertheless, you might weigh the pros and cons of a risk. You have an unusual sensitivity. Use it. Tonight: Take a night off for you.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Your sense of fun and ability to draw in others work well together. If working, you need to be a little more sensitive to the possibilities that come up in a meeting. Use care with finances. Double-check your change. Tonight: Where the action is.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Take charge and work through a problem. Your instincts might lead you down some strange paths, like it or not. An authority figure pushes you in yet another direction. You might have a choice to make. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.