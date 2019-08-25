Old Threshers — Mount Pleasant's festive tribute to old time country life — kicks off on August 29th and, as usual, visitors will encounter daunting temperatures, laboring steam engines and thickets of cotton candy. But when sun, steam and sticky spun sugar all become too much, attendees can adjourn to the Golden Slipper Saloon in the festival’s Old Western village.

There they can belly up to the bar, knock back two or three root beers and listen to the old timey music of the Golden Slipper Saloon Singers.

Mount Union native and rural Burlington resident, Julie Vantiger-Hicks, knows well the Golden Slipper saloon and its namesake singers because the place and the music are part of her genetic makeup. She feels has grown up in the soda pop emporium because her mom and dad sang there when it opened in 1965.

Julie formally joined the singers in 2000 and finds the hours spent in song and the engaging company of the other 25 or 30 singers and dancers a welcome relief from her highly stressful job. That job finds Julie manning the barricades of law and order in Iowa’s Eight Judicial district.

Julie is a probation officer and her professional life and her Old Thresher’s musical gig could hardly be more of a contrast. Her work-a-day world is filled with felons of all stripes and, as she put it, “people who have simply made bad choices.” However comes early September, she is transported back to a simpler and more tuneful existence.

Julie’s professional venture into the world of law and order began shortly after her graduation from High School in 1983. She then earned a Bachelor’s degree at then Northeaster Missouri University before she returned to the Mount Union area to work as a paralegal in a respected local law firm.

However, shuffling legal briefs and researching property titles did not provide the adrenalin and excitement she was seeking so Julie joined the auxiliary of the sheriff’s department. The ten years she contributed her time to the sheriff’s department coincided with a spike in methamphetamine production in southeast Iowa and Julie was on the front lines as authorities battled to shut down clandestine drug labs.

Julie has a warm and welcoming nature and is the type of person you would go to for a reassuring hug. Therefore, it is difficult to imagine her on stakeout duty, waiting for a meth freak to steal anhydrous ammonia – a meth ingredient – from an “ag” supply yard. But Julie was there.

“There were a lot of great stories from that time,” Julie remembers. “There was the night we were waiting where fertilizer was stored when the deputy turned to me and said ‘get down, here they come.’ Then two men walked right by the truck but somehow they didn’t see me.

“Once they had broken into the tanks, we jumped out of the truck and yelled for them to stop. But instead they threw a container of anhydrous at the deputy and took off running. We chased them down and the guy that threw the anhydrous at us said ‘I don’t know why you’re bothering to arrest me because tomorrow there will be ten guy to take my place. And he was probably right.’”

Julie has moved on from midnight duty in farm yards but the meth problem still impacts her work as a probation officer. “Meth is still really out there but it is different now,” she explains. “The backroom labs are largely gone because now the meth in the area largely comes in from big labs in Mexico. But it is an even greater problem.”

Julie became a familiar face wherever there were problems in the county as she worked to enhance her resume in hopes to join the sheriff’s department full time. She served as an ambulance driver, a member of a volunteer fire department, and a prisoner transfer officer as she continued to study for a career in law enforcement.

Somehow, with all her jobs and volunteer stints, Julie still found time for romance and family. She is now married and has three adult daughters. “I couldn’t have done all of this without my husband, John. He supports me in everything I do and even better — he is a great cook,” she laughs.

Julie’s planned career path into the sheriff’s ranks were interrupted when she took her degree and job experience to her present job with Iowa’s Eight Judicial District, headquartered in Muscatine, and a position as a probation officer.

“I found that it is a job that can come with a lot of frustration,” Julie said, “but there also can be a lot of satisfaction. It is great when you realize that you had made a positive difference in someone’s life. If you get a phone call from someone thinking about suicide and you talk them out of it — well there is no feeling greater than that.”

Julie and John now live north of Burlington and each day Julie makes the 100 mile round trip to her office in Muscatine and its river view. Turkey and deer with a self destructive urge can make that early morning drive an adventure in itself.

Although the job of a probation officer can offer unexpected rushes of professional satisfaction, it can also be draining so Julie recharges her batteries each summer by moving the family camper to Oakland Mills — on the banks of the Skunk River south of Mount Pleasant. There she serves as the park manager and gets to spend quiet evenings alongside the river.

Julie is able to lend her time to a variety of other projects dear to her. She has served on the board for the Iowa Correction Association and a 4-H Teen Council leader. Added to that she has been a Sunday School teacher and a foster parent for ten years.

She also is a member of a volunteer group that travels to locations that have been devastated by national disasters and rebuilds damaged playground equipment in those communities.

But what she really looks forward to is the annual reappearance of the Golden Slipper singers when Old Threshers arrives. Then loosely organized group of singers, resplendent in period costumes, will once again raise their voice in familiar songs.

“We really don’t practice all that much and when we do it is a lot like family reunion,” Julie explained. “But we all know the songs. There are the old cowboy songs and songs that were popular from the 1880s until the 1920s. My favorite is ‘Susie the Floozy’. Our piano player, Jean Smith who just turned 80, does a great job of keeping us all together.”

The Golden Slippers have become a popular feature of each year’s Old Threshers and their reputation has grown to the extent that the group is now taking their act on the road. Recently the have appeared at an area nursing home for an afternoon of song and dance.

“I know that we really enjoyed doing that,” Julie reports, “and apparently the residents at the nursing home liked it too because they have invited us back. Maybe the Golden Slipper singers have a future beyond the saloon.”

Julie knows it has been an interesting journey from midnight drug busts in a corn field to dancing to the melody of Susie the Floozy in a root beer saloon but she has enjoyed the trip and looks forward to what comes next for her and the Golden Slipper singers.

