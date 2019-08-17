MACOMB, Ill. — The Western Illinois University Community Music School (CMS) will soon begin its fall private lessons and music classes.

The mission of the CMS is to enrich lives and communities by offering high-quality, affordable music instruction to everyone, and to provide performance opportunities that contribute to the cultural life of the communities it serves.

This dual mission is based on the notion that music should play a central role in the life of any healthy community and that each and every individual has the capacity for music expression and enjoyment at some level.

New this year will be a beginner ukulele class for students in grades 3-6. No previous knowledge is necessary to enroll in the class. Taught by Elise Cangro, a music education major at WIU, this class will include learning chords and functional uke playing through pop and folk song material.

The class will have opportunities to perform in the community and at the CMS recital given at the end of each semester in the College of Fine Arts and Communication Recital Hall.

Other opportunities at the Community Music School include private lessons for voice, piano, guitar, organ and flute. The youth string orchestra program will be also offered for experienced string students.

Information and registration are available at wiu.edu/communitymusicschool.