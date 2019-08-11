The Burlington Noon Lions Club recently elected the following officers for fiscal year 2019-2020:

Ryan Klein, president; Brett Bessine, first vice president; Patty Moad, second vice president; Sierra Huggins, third vice president; Bryan Bross, immediate past president; O’Kemm Dixon, secretary; Gregory Reynolds, treasurer; Paul Hermansen, tail twister; Barry Corson, lion tamer.

Leo Sponsors are: Lara Kendell, Nita Carlson and Darven Kendell.

Board of Directors are: Mike Zaiser and Donald Myatt.

Myatt has been named the 2018-2019 Lion of the Year.

The Noon Lions will sponsor its annual Oktoberfest from 4 to 10 p.m. Oct. 5 at Community Field with live performances by authentic German bands, German food and beverages. Proceeds from the event go to the local Lions Club to benefit local community projects.