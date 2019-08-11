Alexis Phelps House Museum, on the Mississippi River in Oquawka, Illinois, group tours are available by appointment. Call (319) 752-9720.

Biggsville, Illinois, Museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday most of the year or by appointment. Contact Mary at (309) 627-2462.

Brush College, one-room schoolhouse, two miles west of U.S. 61 at the end of 190th Street or south on Augusta Road off Iowa 16, is open only by appointment. Call Fort Madison Historic Center at (319) 372-7661.

Columbus Community Heritage Museum, 122 Maple St., Columbus Junction, is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Danville Museum and Library, 102 N. Main St. in the Danville Station, is open 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, free of charge. Admission is $4 for adults and $2 for school-age children for the Anne Frank Connection. For groups, call (319) 392-8317.

Des Moines County Heritage Center, 501 N Fourth St., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, and closed on Mondays. Admission is $6 for ages 16 and up, $3 for ages 3 to 15, free for children under age 3. To learn more, call (319) 752-7449.

Dover Museum complex, 213 and 219 W. Main St., New London, is open 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, May through October, or call (319) 367-2573. Admission is free. Site includes the two-story museum, RR depot and "little white chapel" suitable for weddings.

Garrett-Phelps House, 521 Columbia St., top of Snake Alley, is open 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free. To learn more, call (319) 752-7449.

Hawkeye Log Cabin, Main Drive Crapo Park, is open 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free. To learn more, call (319) 752-7449.

Henry County Heritage Center Museum, 203 N. White St., Mount Pleasant, is now open every Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., other times by appointment. Admission is free. Donations are welcome. To learn more, call (319) 385-4983.

Kibbe Museum, 306 Walnut St., Carthage, Illinois, is open noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday during the season. Donations are accepted. For an appointment, call (217) 357-9552.

LaHarpe, Illinois, Museum, 111 E. Main St., is open 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays.

Lewelling Quaker Museum, 401 S. Main St., Salem, is open 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays in May through September, and weekdays by appointment. Group tours require a 24-hour advance notice. To learn more, call (319) 258-2000.

Louisa County Heritage Center, 609 N. James L. Hodges Ave., Wapello, is open 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday, March through November. To learn more, call (319) 527-5247.

Mediapolis Museum, 627 Main St., is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. Donations are welcome. To learn more, call (319) 394-3315.

Midwest Old Threshers Heritage Museums, 405 E. Thresher Road, Mount Pleasant are open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

North Lee County Historical Society Museum, 810 10th St., Fort Madison, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is by donation. Brush College and Old Lee County Jail are open by appointment. Call (319) 372-7661.

Pioneer Museum, 205 S. Fourth St., Farmington, is open 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from April through October, or call (319) 878-4040 or (641) 680-0762.

RFD Postal Museum, Main and Southwest First streets, Morning Sun, is open by appointment. Call Joan Bausch at (319) 868-7593 or Connie Malone at (319) 868-4138.

Richard L. Proenneke Museum, Donnellson Public Library, 411 Main St., is open 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. To learn more, call (319) 835-5545 or email donnlibr@iowatelecom.net.

Swedish American Museum and Historical Society, 107 James Ave., Swedesburg, is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April through December. To learn more, call the museum at (319) 254-2317.

Van Allen House Museum, 204 N. Van Buren St., Mount Pleasant, is now open by appointment only. Admission is free. Donations are welcome. To learn more, call (319) 385-4983.

Wayland Museum, 217 W. Main St., Wayland, is open most Tuesday and Thursday mornings. For information or to make an appointment, call (319) 256-3276.

Weld House Museum, 1380 Mulholland Drive, Nauvoo, Illinois, is open by appointment; call (217) 453-6590. Donations are welcome.

West Point Public Library, Museum and Tourist Information Center is open noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For an appointment, call (319) 837-6315 or (319) 837-6491.

Winfield Museum, 114 S. Locust St., is open 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, or by appointment. Call the City of Winfield at (319) 257-6661. Donations are welcome.

Wyatt Earp Birthplace, 406 S. Third St., Monmouth, Illinois, is open noon to 5 p.m. every Sunday until the end of August. Admission is by freewill donation for repairs.