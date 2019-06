*Events with registration required

Burlington Public Library

www.burlington.lib.ia.us

319-753-1647

6:30 p.m. Mondays

Wiggle Time

10 a.m. Tuesdays

Wiggle Time

5:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Babygarten

10 a.m. Thursdays

Babygarten

10 a.m. Saturdays

Saturday Morning Cartoons

11:30 a.m. June 17

*Baking with the Breadbrarian

5:30 p.m. June 17

Kanopy Presents: Sepideh

8 a.m. June 18

Tech Tuesday at HY-VEE on Agency

3 p.m. June 18

Outer Space Buddies, all ages

6 p.m. June 18

*Rockets, tween

2 p.m. June 19

Family movie, all ages

1 p.m. June 20

Star Lab, all ages

10 a.m. June 21

Bee’s Readers, all ages

5 p.m. June 21

*Fortnite Tournament, ages 10 & up

11:30 a.m. June 24

*LEGO my Library

5:30 p.m. June 25

Kanopy Presents: Stonewall Uprising

2 p.m. June 25

George and the Dragon, all ages

1 p.m. June 26

Crafternoon, ages 3-6

1 p.m. June 27

CoLaboratory, grades 3 & up

1 p.m. June 28

Create Club, ages 7-10

1 p.m. June 28

Mini Makers, ages 2-6

11:30 a.m. July 1

*Coloring Group

2 p.m. July 2

Pint Sized Polka, all ages

2 p.m. July 3

Family movie, all ages

July 4

Closed

10 a.m. July 5

First Friday-”The Eastman Story”

10 a.m. July 6

Breakfast and Newspaper Archives

10 a.m. July 6

Lego Club, grades K & up*

11:30 a.m. July 8

*Jamming Session

5:30 p.m. July 8

Kanophy Presents: Geek Girls

3 p.m. July 9

Chad Elliot Show, all ages

6 p.m. July 9

Movie, tweens

1 p.m. July 10

Crafternoon, ages 3-6

5:30 p.m. July 10

Bad Art Night

1 p.m. July 11

CoLaboratory, grades 3 & up

10 a.m. July 12

Bee’s Readers, all ages

11:30 a.m. July 12

*Screen Print

1 p.m. July 12

Create Club, ages 7-10

1 p.m. July 12

Mini Makers, ages 2-6

11:30 a.m. July 15

*Ice Cream Lab

5:30 p.m. July 15

Kanopy Presents: Daguerreotypes

8 a.m. July 16

Tech Tuesday at HY-VEE on Agency

3 p.m. July 16

Science Center of Iowa, all ages

2 p.m. July 17

Family movie, all ages

12 p.m. July 18

Beyond the Book Club

1 p.m. July 18

CoLaboratory, grades 3 & up

6 p.m. July 18

Thrills, Chills & Writing Skills, grades 6 &up

10 a.m. July 19

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, ages 0-5

10 a.m. July 19

Movie Showing: Apollo 13

2 p.m. July 19

Movie Showing

10 a.m. July 20

Lego Club, grades K & up*

Mediapolis Public Library

www.mediapolis.lib.ia.us

319-394-3895

10:30 a.m. June 21

Rocket show

July 13

Last day for Summer Reading

7–9 p.m. July 18

Swimming Party (July 25 rain date)

Danville Library

www.danvilleiowa.com/library1

319-392-8317

1 pm Tuesdays

Mexican Train Dominoes for seniors

3:30-4:30 p.m. June 17

Healthy Foods with Des Moines County Extension

2-5 p.m. June 21

First Day of Summer: bottle of bubbles giveaway

10:30 a.m. June 22

Story Hour on Fishing

3:30-4:30 p.m. June 24

Healthy Foods with the Des Moines County Extension

2-5 p.m. June 26-June 29

Summer Reading Program registration

Extended library hours throughout July 11-5 M-F and Saturdays 9-noon

July 4

Closed

11-5 p.m. July 5

*2020 Census Sign Up

10:30 a.m. July 6

Story Hour Field Trip to Pawsitively Perfect

10:30 a.m. July 13

Story Hour

1 p.m. July 19

Local Author Joy Cleveland

Donnellson Public Library

www.donnellson.lib.ia.us

319-835-5545

10 a.m. Wednesdays

Preschool story hour, except June 19

7 p.m. June 17

The Donnellson Book Core: “A Fatal Grace” by Louise Penny

10 a.m. June 18

Breanna Houtz, Lee County Extension Service, new STEM backpacks

10 a.m. June 19

Absolute Science Rocketry Program, ages 6-12 only

11:30 June 20

Science Center of Iowa: Outer Space Odyssey

1 p.m. June 25

Blank Park Zoo

3:30 p.m., June 26

Senior Activity: June Garden Q & A.

10 a.m. July 3

Steve Couch Fun with Optical Illusions

10 a.m. July 17

Wrap Up Party: Fun Factory will perform, kids will make ice cream sundaes and their solar system bracelets

Fort Madison Public Library

www.FortMadisonLibrary.org

319-372-5721

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday

Friends of the Library Book Sale

11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 17

Make It Monday: Make Your Own Rocket

10 a.m. June 18

Tuesday Theater

10 a.m. June 19

Absolute Science: Big Bang Bubble Show!

10:30 -11:30 a.m. June 22

Story Hour in Central Park

11 a.m.- 2 p.m. June 24

Make It Monday: UFO Craft

10 a.m. June 25

Tuesday Theater

3:30-5:30 p.m. June 25

Teen Program: Galaxy Slime

10:30 a.m. June 26

Story Hour

3 p.m. June 26

Blank Park Zoo: Animal Ambassadors

11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 1

Make It Monday: Jet Packs

10 a.m. July 2

Tuesday Theater

3:30-5 p.m. July 2

Teen Program: Canister Rockets

10:30 a.m. July 3

Story Hour

2 p.m. July 3

Steve Couch: Illusions

July 4

Library Closed

10:30 -11:30 a.m. July 6

Story Hour in Central Park

11 a.m.- 2 p.m. July 8

Make It Monday: Telescope

10 a.m. July 9

Tuesday Theater

5:30 p.m. July 9

Cook the Book: "Georgia Cooking in an Oklahoma Kitchen"

10:30 a.m. July 10

Story Hour

2 p.m. July 10

Make your own Planetarium

1:30 p.m. July 11

All Booked Up! "Dandelion Wine" by Ray Bradbury

7 p.m. July 12

Space Celebration at the Lee County Conservation Building

10:30 -11:30 a.m. July 13

Story Hour in Central Park

11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 15

Make It Monday: Solar System in a Jar

10 a.m. July 16

Tuesday Theater

3:30-5 p.m. July 16

Teen Program: Borax Geodes

10:30 a.m. July 17

Story Hour

2 p.m. July 17

Pool Noodle Light Sabers

Henderson County Public Library

www.hendersoncolibrary.com

309-627-2450

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mondays

Lunch Pals & Henderson County Bookmobile

Oquawka United Methodist Church

10 a.m. Tuesdays

Children’s story time, babies - 4th grade

9 a.m. – Noon Tuesdays Make-It, Take-It Craft

*10 a.m. Fridays Come Explore Narnia Book Club, grades 3-6

1:30 p.m. June 19

Adult Movie Day: Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (PG)

2 p.m. June 20

Kid’s Movie Day: Peter Pan (G)

7 p.m. June 20

Genealogy Meeting

1:30 p.m. June 26

Adult Movie Day: Little Women (1994) (PG)

2 p.m. June 27

Kid’s Movie Day: Mars Needs Moms (PG)

1:30 p.m. July 3 Adult Movie Day: Beauty & the Beast (2017) (PG)

July 4

Library Closed

10 a.m. July 9 *It’s Showtime & Painting at Your Library, Grades 3-5

1:30 p.m. July 10

Adult Movie Day: Wonder (PG)

2 p.m. July 11

Kid’s Movie Day: Paddington 2 (PG)

1:30 p.m. July 17 Adult Movie Day: First Man (PG-13)

1:30 p.m. July 18

Kid’s Movie Day: Frozen (PG)

*9 a.m. – noon July 20 End of Summer Reading Party: Tie-Dye T-shirt, Bounce Houses, and more

10 a.m. July 20

Absolute Science Show

Keokuk Public Library

www.keokuk.lib.ia.us

319-524-1483

10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays

Story Time

11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays

*Kids' Coding Club

10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesdays

Kid Krafts

1-3 p.m. 2nd & 4th Thursdays

Lego Club, ages 5+

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Fridays

Summer Scavenger Hunts with new theme every week

4 p.m. June 17

Library Board Meeting

10 a.m. June 19

Keokuk Police Department visit

1 p.m. June 19

Absolute Science: Rockets Unlimited

3 p.m. June 20

Keokuk Walldogs, a community mural painting project

6 p.m. June 20

Moon Rock Hunt, a library scavenger hunt

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. June 22

*Star Wars Escape Room

6-8 p.m. June 25

Library Bingo, all ages

10 a.m. June 26

Blank Park Zoo: Otherworldly Animal Adaptations

1 p.m. June 26

Lee County Conservation visit

6 p.m. June 27

Stranger Things Party, ages 10+

9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. July 3

Marvel Movie Day

10 a.m. July 10

Incredible Optical Illusions

1 p.m. July 10

Keokuk Contractors visit

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. July 13

*Lego Escape Room

1 p.m. July 13

In-Season Cooking with Hy-Vee Dietitian Joni McKay

10 a.m. July 17

Sheltered Reality, choreographed drum line

1 p.m. July 17

Afternoon Movie, family-friendly

6 p.m. July 18

Save the Bees: Build your own Bee Condo, all ages family-friendly craft

Mount Pleasant Public Library

www.mountpleasantiowalibary.com

319-384-1490

Contact the library for information on Summer Storytimes and our Summer Reading Program.

3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

After School Movie

3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

After School Games, including our Nintendo Switch

10:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Mega Bloks/Little Engineers

11 a.m. Thursdays

Eat Fresh SE Iowa

5:30 p.m. Thursdays

Family Movie Night

9:30 a.m. Fridays

Baby Play Date

H.J. Nugen Public Library

www.newlondon.lib.ia.us

319-367-7704

1:30 p.m. Fridays

Senior Moments

1 - 4 p.m. June 19

*ISU Summer Stem Camp

1 - 4 p.m. June 26

*ISU Summer Stem Camp

11 a.m. & 6 p.m. June 27

Tyke Time

6 p.m. July 9

Martika Circus & Fire Show

11 a.m. & 6 p.m. July 11

Tyke Time

Escape Room at the library, by appointment starting July 1

12 - 5 p.m. July 15

12 - 6 p.m. July 16

1 -8 p.m. July 17

12 - 5 p.m. July 18

12 - 5 p.m. July 19

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. July 20

Keck Memorial Library

www.wapello.lib.ia.us

319-523-5261

2 p.m. Wednesdays

Space 101 – Grades 3 & up

10:30 a.m. Thursdays

To the Library & Beyond, babies through grade 2

1:30 p.m. June 27

Louisa Conservation Program

July 4

Closed

1:30 p.m. July 9

ISU Water Rocks Assembly

West Point

319-837-6315

www.westpoint.lib.ia.us

10 a.m. Mondays

Preschool Story Hour

2-2:45 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays

*Geri-Fit Exercise Program for Seniors

1 p.m. Fridays through July 19 Children's Outer Space Movies

1 p.m. June 19

Absolute Science: Rockets Unlimited

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. June 25 Summer Day Camp "Wild About Native Bees" Grades 3rd - 8th

Register through Lee County Extension Office

1 p.m. June 26

Blank Park Zoo

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. July 2 Summer Day Camp "Theater STEM Challenge Camp" Grades 4th - 6th

Register through Lee County Extension Office

1 p.m. July 3

Lee County Extension: STEM Lit to Go! Blast Off! Grades K-5th

1 p.m. July 10

Lee County Conservation

6 p.m. July 11

Bullet Journaling

6 p.m. July 16

Movie: First Man

List compiled by Rhonda Frevert, Burlington Public Library