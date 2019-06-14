ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHHH You seem to gain new energy and enthusiasm. You could be close to unstoppable no matter what is going on. You see situations and problems from a new, unique perspective. You finally understand where others are coming from. Tonight: Try a new spot.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH Others have dominated the scene of late. You can expect this trend to continue; however, you might find your interactions with one specific person delightful. Your vision of possibilities might be opening up more. Tonight: Dinner for two.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Defer to another person if you want to maximize the fun possible. This person cannot help but be adventurous and even more willing to try a new experience than you. How your day ends up is anyone's call. Tonight: Let the good times roll.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH You might want to continue down the present path and see where it takes you. You might like the tone of newness and expansion that you experience. Something quite adventuresome might surface out of the blue. Tonight: Opt for new.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH You have been rather restrained of late, yet suddenly the barriers seem to dissolve. You let go and express your gregarious personality and ability to make the most of nearly any situation. You also recognize that what is past is just that. Tonight: In the whirlwind of living.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH Understand what is holding you back. You could decide to stay close to home, where you find life predictable. Consider an option that you had nixed up to now. What is stopping you? Tonight: Have a spontaneous gathering.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH Return calls in the morning. What you hear could affect your plans. Several possibilities come forward. Try to do not what is politically correct, but rather what feels right to you. Tonight: You will discover what a great time you can have.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH You frequently make plans around friends or a loved one. At this point, finances could play a significant role in your choices. You will be able to see the trees apart from the forest as you learn that money does not determine how good a time you can have. Tonight: Use your imagination.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH You cannot help but feel energized and upbeat. It would be impossible to hold you back on one of your power days, when your charisma speaks. Knowing that you can have nearly anything you want, what do you want to go for? Tonight: Let the good times rock and roll.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH You actually might want to cocoon today. You have been extraordinarily busy and could use a time-out. Invite a favorite person to join you, and veg the day away! Intriguing conversations come up out of the blue. Tonight: Choose quiet.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH An important friendship dominates your day. Stop and ask yourself if it could be more than just being pals that draws the two of you together. Be honest with yourself. Tonight: Out to the movies or head for a concert.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH One-on-one relating draws your attention to an older relative or important friend. You need to stop and visit this person. Some of you might also decide to put in some overtime. Tonight: Know when to call it a night.