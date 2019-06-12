ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH You will speak your mind, but will you know when it is appropriate to defer to the other party? This preference will emerge as a strong and positive option. Reach out for a respected, wise adviser if questioning an issue around this possibility. Tonight: Say yes to an invitation.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH Take charge in dealing with a difficult authority figure. Your attitude could define and direct the issue and person at hand. You might be surprised at his or her response. Remain optimistic that others can see the positive side of an issue. Tonight: Indulge yourself. Go off for a massage or visit the gym.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH You have no concept of how dynamic you are. When you have a certain goal in mind, you are difficult to stop. Your creativity and intellect merge to find the right path. Others might step back to observe your actions! Tonight: Let the fun begin.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Your feelings about a family member or a domestic issue emerge. Home and family remains a primary issue, and the events and ideas will not take away from this focus. What occurs enforces how committed you are to the personal side of your life. Tonight: Have a brainstorming session with a family member.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH Beam in what you want, but don't underestimate the importance of having support from others. You have the ability to see beyond the obvious, which becomes evident to others in a discussion. Tonight: Speak your mind.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH It might be difficult to put a halt to extending yourself too much. You understand the implications. You might not want to go to that extreme, yet you must for other reasons. Tonight: An unexpected incident might open your eyes.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH You feel that you have the ability to move a difficult situation past the obvious. An important decision could radically change because of a positive conversation with someone else involved. You feel empowered. Tonight: As you like it.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH Take some time off from a problem and decide to change topics and thoughts, if possible. Do some other work or activity that renews your energy. Your finances could be subject to your whims! Tonight: As you like it.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Zero in on what you desire. Pressure builds to achieve this goal. You might not only be hard on yourself as you eye this desire, but also on those involved or around you. Take a walk or go off for a break, if needed. Tonight: Evaluate a sudden change. Slow down.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH You stay centered despite a tendency to feel pressure and a need to take the lead with others. That ability to keep your cool separates you from others and plays into your career. Tonight: Going to the wee hours.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Reach out for a loved one or a special friend at a distance. You like this person's feedback, even if it is critical. You know this person means only the best, which is why you do not take his or her comments personally. Tonight: Surf the web.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Let a partner have more of a say. This person might not always make the same choices as you, but his or her logic is sound, if you are willing to listen. Finances could be involved. Tonight: With your best friend.