ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Though you might wake up on the wrong side of the bed and go to sleep feeling manipulated, the day flows. If you maintain a sense of humor, an unanticipated opportunity might drop on you. Remain upbeat, no matter what comes down the pike. Tonight: Make weekend plans.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH Reach out for someone at a distance who is often a source of wisdom. Opportunities appear when relating to a close friend or associate. Do not automatically say yes or no. Check out the pros and cons. Tonight: Buy tickets for a game or concert this weekend.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH You might feel energized by a close friend's idea. You will want to jump on the bandwagon, but make sure your presence is welcome. You do not want bad blood to develop between the two of you just because you were impulsive. Tonight: Avoid a disgruntled friend.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHH Stay on top of your work. You might have to meet a very demanding pace. Once you get a touch ahead, you will feel far more relaxed. You might feel pushed by a difficult friend or associate. Recognize what is happening. Tonight: You have the power of the word "no."

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH Your desire to travel, understand others and look at different lifestyles emerges. You might be up for planning a mini weekend away or inviting a very different friend over for dinner. Stay open to suggestions. Tonight: Order in.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH You might not be able to make a difference with a key person in your life. Do not underestimate what is happening around you and the judgments being made. A change is possible on the homefront that might cause an expansion of some sort. Tonight: Don't resist an offer that seems too good to be true. It just might be real.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH You have a way of drawing others toward you. However, you might not be the only one with this gift. The person you meet or interact with today is used to others running toward him or her. How are you going to handle this situation? Tonight: Think before you leap.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH Plunge into a project that you want to finish. Your energy and enthusiasm build, allowing more flex and give. You might tend to be extravagant when shopping or spending. Be realistic about your feelings. Tonight: Pay bills, then out.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH You hear news from a child, loved one or dear friend with enthusiasm. Make plans that both of you would enjoy for today or the near future. Stay aware of your limitations, both in terms of time and finances. Tonight: Having a hoot!

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH You might be happiest close to home. You are also more likely to accomplish a lot. Not only do your instincts play into a decision, but so does your imagination. What you could add to the project might be beneficial. Tonight: Make it easy.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH Speak your mind and be willing to take a stand. You might discover how difficult it can be to hold an audience's attention. If you can get others to discuss why they are distracted, you might be able to bypass a problem. Tonight: Ask a needed question.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Realize how much you are spending. You might need to tighten your budget. In the long run, you will have more money to spend when you want to splurge. A family member expresses strong opinions. Tonight: Brainstorm about the weekend.