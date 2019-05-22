Today

Fort Madison Public Library, 1920 Avenue E, will host “Death Comes for Us All,” with Kathy Wilson at 6 p.m. She will speak on Victorians’ fascination with death and their ways to memorialize the dead.

Memorial Day Ceremony at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant is 10 a.m. the Eagle Park Memorial, main plant entrance Gate 4, Middletown. To learn more, call Jane Pepin at (319) 753-7001.

West Point Public Library, 317 Fifth St., will host “Downstairs at Downton” with historian Kathy Wilson at 3 p.m.

Friday

Back Alley Band Fest is 6 to 9 p.m. at various locations in Keokuk. Back Alley Band Fest After Dark is 8 to 11 p.m.; the evening's entertainment will continue into downtown businesses. To learn more, call (319) 524-5056.

Saturday

Critter Catch is 10 a.m. to noon at Starr’s Cave Nature Center.

Danville Library, 102 N. Main St., will host Puppets Story Hour at 10:30 a.m.

Grandview Consolidated School Reunion opens at 11 a.m. at Grandview Community Bible Church Friendship Center. For reservations, call Sharon Beik at (319) 729-5331.

Mulholland Music Fest is at the former Nauvoo Elementary School grounds. Activities and food start at 4 p.m. Music starts at 5 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Fireworks Fundraising Committee.

The Islanders Concert is 7 p.m. at the Rand Park Pavilion, 1401 Stripe St., Keokuk.

Winfield-Mount Union Lunch Ladies will host a garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the machine shed at 2636 Iowa Highway 78, Mount Union. Items cost a freewill donation. All proceeds will be used for scholarships for WMU students.

Winfield Museum, 114 S. Locust St., 20th anniversary open house will be 2 to 4 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The public is invited to visit and see new displays and have a piece of cake. The first 20 guests will receive a small gift.

Sunday

Dover Museum, 213 W. Main St., New London, will host a free program by Ken Vandervoort at 1:30 p.m. He will discuss his military service in Turkey. His extensive collection of war memorabilia will be on display as part of the museum’s exhibit of “What They Brought Back.”

Lambirth Cemetery Memorial Day Service is 2 p.m. From the west edge of Mount Pleasant, go a mile to U.S. 34 on ramp proceed west to Henry/Jefferson Avenue about six miles, turn south (left) 4 1/2 miles to Lambirth Road. The cemetery is about a half-mile east at the top of the hill.

Memorial Day Program with music and stories honoring veterans is 6:30 p.m. at the Bentonsport Presbyterian Church, 21827 Ridge Road.

Spencer Cemetery Memorial Day Service is 1 p.m. in the cemetery, Timber Road, Stockport.

Monday

Bonaparte Cemetery Memorial Day Service is 10 a.m.

Burlington Memorial Day ceremonies will be at 10 a.m. at Memorial Auditorium, sponsored by the American Legion and the Veteran’s Council. The concert will be performed by Burlington Municipal Band conducted by Mark Eveleth.

Farmington Memorial Day Service is 10 a.m. in the Memorial Garden, Farmington Legion building.

Fort Madison Memorial Day Service will be at 11 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Jon Heyland as guest speaker. Fort Madison Veteran’s Honor Guard will perform military rites. To learn more, call Jason Lynk at (319) 372-1952.

Keosauqua Memorial Day Service is 9 a.m. at the Riverfront Park Amphitheater.

Midwest Old Threshers Heritage Museums in Mount Pleasant open today, and will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Nauvoo, Illinois, Memorial Day Community Picnic is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Nauvoo City Park.

New London Memorial Day Remembrance Service is 2 p.m. at the New London Veterans Memorial. Bring lawn chairs. The rain site is VFW Post 7641, 802 E. McKinley St.

Old Fort Battlefield Memorial Day Ceremony is 9 a.m. at the battlefield grounds, hosted by Friends of Old Fort Madison committee of North Lee County Historical Society. Bring lawn chairs.

St. Barnabas Memorial Day Concerts are 9 and 11 a.m. in the historic St. Barnabas Chapel, Chestnut Street, Montrose.

Moose Lodge, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will host bingo with early bird games at 6:30 p.m. and regular games at 7 p.m. The kitchen opens at 5 p.m.

Friday

Eagles Aerie 150, 2727 Mount Pleasant St., will have grilled hamburger night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Members and guests are welcome.

Moose Lodge, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will serve spaghetti from 5 to 7 p.m. Ned Francis will play 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Moose Lodge, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will serve chicken bacon ranch wraps from 5 to 7 p.m. Silver streak will play 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. There will be no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Sunday

Wever Oddfellows Ice Cream Social is 3 to 6 p.m. in the air-conditioned hall in Wever just behind the post office, serving homemade ice cream, pies and cakes, maid rites, hot dogs, ham salad and drinks.

