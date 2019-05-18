ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHH You could feel pushed by a partner or others in general. You could be tired of being at the mercy of others. You can totally change what is happening. Detach and decide how you would like to handle a pressured situation. Tonight: Try a new nightspot.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH Others could feel as if you cannot get as much done as you might like. You make an effort to get past a problem and see a particular matter through another person's eyes. How you deal with an unexpected development could define the next 24 hours. Tonight: Be as spontaneous as possible.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Defer to another person whom you care a lot about. No matter which way you decide to go, you will enjoy company far more in the later part of the day. Eliminate a task or errand in the a.m. Tonight: Say yes to an invitation.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Your creativity and caring take you to a new level. Today's Full Moon could put additional pressure on you. A partner could be inordinately serious. The unexpected occurs when dealing with someone at a distance. Tonight: Be naughty and nice.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH Your creativity flourishes to an unprecedented level. You could be too tired to continue as you have been. Confusion surrounds a child or loved one. This person might be upset about how you delegate your time. Tonight: Let the fun begin.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Take charge and deal with a loved one directly. You might want to rethink a situation with care. You will be able to revise your opinions. Confusion surrounds a communication. Expect the unexpected. Tonight: Stay on top of your work.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH Speak your mind and be clear about your direction. Others might still be confused. You can say whatever you want and still might not be able to clear the fog. The unexpected occurs, and finding a response that feels appropriate could be difficult. Tonight: Feelings run high.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH You wake up feeling as if you are on a roll. Charge into your day quickly with this energy. The unexpected occurs, and you might find it hard to stay focused. Use the daylight hours to the max. Tonight: You pull the wild card.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH Make it OK to move slowly this morning and early afternoon. If you want to stay in and sleep, do. Afternoon witnesses you picking up and feeling great. Zero in on what you want. Tonight: Get into the night.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH During the day, you could be on top of a problem. By evening, though, you might be deep into the muck, trying to get some clarity about a pet peeve or personal issue. Tonight: Get some extra R and R.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH You could be behind as far as work or another project that needs to be completed in a timely fashion. You could also have a low level of depression that might be holding you back. Tonight: Go with a friend's suggestion.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH You might want to be left alone and not feel as pushed as you usually are by people and events. You could find it difficult to come to terms with a situation that has bothered you. Tonight: Bringing friends together.