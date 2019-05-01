ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHHH You have the ability to sleuth through any hassle that could appear. The key will be deciding that what appears to be an obstacle really isn't. When you understand the nature of the blockage, you'll be able to bypass it. Tonight: As you like.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH Pulling back and saying very little could be critical. You'll hear a lot of feedback, which you may want to ignore. Don't feel as though you must make any decisions at this point in time. Tonight: Play it cool.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Reach out for someone who adds to the moment. This is a person who most likely fulfills the role of a close confidant and friend. Don't make any agreement over finances or luxury items today. Tonight: Sick of working? Pretend it's the weekend.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH You could be feeling a bit off and wondering what's happening around you. The waiting game has its pluses. The less you do, the more others act up. You might have a change of heart over a personal matter. Avoid acting on any thought or decision for now. Tonight: Out and about.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH Reach out to a person at a distance. You could be tired and withdrawn. Let others do what they enjoy most: running the show. As a result, you could receive an interesting piece of information that could color your thoughts and decisions. Tonight: Keep it low-key.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH One-on-one relating takes you down a new path. You're fiery and want to defend a major cause or interest. At the moment, you'll tend to go to extremes. Pull back and say nothing to others at a distance. Tonight: Find a favorite friend.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH If possible, defer to others. You have a lot on your mind, which you'll choose to share at a later date. You could be in your head about a matter that involves your domestic life or a personal issue. Be more direct than you usually are. Tonight: At home.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Listen to the news; pace yourself. You'll have more to do than you originally anticipated. You'll be able to cover all bases and accomplish what you want. You'll make a difference, but you need to take the next few days a little more slowly. Tonight: Say little.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH You seem to be very close to making a dynamic change. Understand more of what's happening behind the scenes. If you don't make solid decisions, your finances could be worrisome. Tonight: Where the fun happens.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH You stay anchored and you know what's going on. You might wonder how to maximize your energy and time. Because you might be more bound to reality than you're aware of, others might seem very odd. Make sure to take good care of yourself. Tonight: Head home.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Speak your mind clearly and with greater creativity. Others like your unusual thinking and uniqueness, in general. Nevertheless, you could be concerned about offending others. On some level, you might refuse to integrate what's being said. Tonight: Hang out.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Curb a tendency to go overboard and lose sense of your finances. You might want to gain more out of your personal life and are willing to be less uptight than you have been in the past. Loosen up, but at the same time, discriminate. Tonight: Treat a friend to munchies.