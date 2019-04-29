ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHH Your instincts guide you to the correct financial solution. You could be relieved that with a risk, all works out as you like. For a while after this point, try not to take any professional risks unless you're close to 100% sure. Tonight: Pay bills first.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH You might try to change directions and pursue a different idea or focus. You need to make sure that you not only are interested in the topic but also will gain through developing your knowledge of it. Tonight: Sometimes, it's best to allow your inner voice to take the lead.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Your feelings about what's happening around you could be far different than you originally imagined. Be willing to let go and pursue a different interest. When dealing with the public or a higher-up, you might want to be more easygoing. Tonight: You could go to the wee hours.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Your sensitivity and caring are well known to many people. You might want to make someone less comfortable dealing with you. Sometimes, people look at you as a soft touch because of your sensitivity, which you tend to express. Tonight: First, detach from your issues.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH Your way of dealing with a particular person could be both different and effective. Have a discussion with this person about a long-term desire. You might see that the wish is mutual. Note how different paths can come to the same end. Both might work. Tonight: Be a duo.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Defer to others; this attitude will ultimately draw the results you desire. A partner's or loved one's imagination could seem endless. Know when to concede to the other party. The results could be great. Tonight: Don't allow a temporary moment of hesitancy to stop you.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Defer to a loved one who seems more anchored than you are, especially regarding facts and finances. You usually assume a stronger role, but you might be intrigued by what you hear. Don't forget to schedule a special appointment. Tonight: Togetherness.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Remain more direct and sure of yourself. How you see a loved one could change, perhaps because you'd like to see him or her in a different light. A key person in your life dominates the moment. Tonight: Just be yourself.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH You could be full of get-up-and-go. No matter what you do or the choices you make, you cannot be stopped. This swiftness of movement could startle some people; others could feel that you're becoming more authentic. Tonight: Greet change positively.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHHH Deal directly with a change that's occurring around you, as it might be more important than you realize or want to address. However, your imagination is going haywire dealing with what's happening on another level. Tonight: As you like.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Remain sensitive to the costs of proceeding as you have. At this point, your home continues to be a major priority, and you need to honor your feelings on this matter. You cannot help feeling strongly about what's going on around you. Tonight: At home.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH You could be unusually emotional about what you view as a failure. The situation might not be as hopeless as you believe it is. Keep communication flowing. Use your intuition; refuse to give any ultimatums. Tonight: Loosen up and relax over dinner.