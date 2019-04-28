BAKER, Hudson Howard, son of Kelsey and Shawn Baker of Donnellson was born April 16 at Fort Madison Community Hospital. Grandparents are Howard and Tina Menke, Jeff and Billie Jo Baker and Paula Baker, all of West Point. Great-grandparents are Rachel Siemens of Niota, Illinois, and Sandra and Jack Cook of Ottumwa. He joins Bennett Baker.

DILKS, Cameron Aaron, son of Tiffany and Aaron Dilks of West Point was born April 19 at Fort Madison Community Hospital. Grandparents are Cindy and Stan Dilks of Salem and Velma and the late Glen Hummell of Burlington. Great-grandparents are Dean and the late Judy Bolin of Mount Pleasant. He joins Gracie and Rylee Dilks.

GENDRON, Liam Michael, son of Cassidy Davis and Tyler Gendron of Fort Madison was born April 11 at Fort Madison Community Hospital. Grandparents are Brian and Diana Davis and Tom and Lisa Gendron, all of Donnellson.

KNUSTROM, Kane Albert, son of Julia and Brent Knustrom of Fort Madison was born April 17 at Fort Madison Community Hospital. Grandparents are Michael and Sally Knustrom of Fort Madison, Daniel Swanson of Keokuk and Elizabeth Swanson of Warsaw, Illinois. Great-grandparents are Jack and Pat Knustrom of Nauvoo, Illinois, the late Thomas and Carol Walljasper of Fort Madison, Marjorie and the late Lloyd Burns of San Jose, California, the late Mary Ellen Swanson of Daytona Beach, Florida, and the late Evert Carl Swanson of Olean, New York. He joins Tate, Linnea and Jack.