Asbury United Methodist Church, 2128 S. Main St., will hear the Rev. Elizabeth Bell’s sermon at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday.

Bethany Lutheran Church, 2515 Madison Ave., will hear Sunday’s message, “You Can’t Have Faith Without a Doubt.”

Burlington Baptist Church, 1225 Hagemann Ave., will hear Kendall Adams deliver the sermon, “Philippians 3:12-16” at the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday. The 6 p.m. service will feature a special speaker.

Calvary Baptist Church, 2710 West Ave., will hear the Rev. Simeon Counterman preach using text from Luke 13 in the morning service Sunday and the Rev. Andy Counterman will speak in the 5 p.m. service.

Christ Episcopal Church, 623 N. Fifth St., will host a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parish hall. There will be household items, homemade baked goods and a lot of new QVC jewelry.

Community of Christ Church, 901 S. 12th St., will hear Linda Turley speak on, “Believe the Good News,” referencing John 20:19-31 at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday.

Divine Mercy Catholic Parish will host Garden Angels “Spring Round Up” after 10 a.m. Mass Sunday in the St. John Church Hall. Food and coffee will be served. First Communion is Sunday.

Faith Christian Outreach Church, 1302 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, will hear the Rev. Monte Knudsen preach, concluding his “Hope” series at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday. Sunday Kidz Fun Day with bounce house and games for grades 7 and 8 is 10:30 a.m.

First Christian Church, 1221 Park Ave., will hear the Rev. David Yonker’s sermon, “Witnesses,” at the 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services Sunday. He will be using Acts 5:27-32.

First Church of the Nazarene, 1015 S. Roosevelt Ave., will hear the Rev. Jeff Alexander speak on “Doubting Thomas” at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday, referencing the scripture John 20:24-31. The service will close with communion.

First Congregational Church, 313 N. Fourth St., will hear the Rev. Jim Francisco’s sermon, “Paul’s Purpose,” first in his new mini-series on the Letter to Titus at the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday.

First Presbyterian Church, 321 N. Fifth St., will hear the Rev. Debra Kinney’s sermon, “Can You Believe It?” at the 10 a.m. service Sunday, with Psalm 150 and John 20:19-31, and including the puppet ministry directed by Wilma Hemphill, Adele Coulter and Pauline Johnson, followed by coffee hour.

First United Church of Christ, 611 Columbia St., will hear Anne Witt, worship team member, present the message, “Do You Have Your Dime?” at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday. She will be using John 20:19-31.

First United Methodist Church, 421 Washington St., will have the scripture reading Matthew 28:16-20 and the Inspirational Ringers will perform at the 9 a.m. service Sunday.

Fort Madison United Methodist Church, 510 Ninth St., will celebrate Christ’s joke on death with Holy Humor Sunday featuring the Rev. Lane Van’s message, “See and/or Believe,” at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday.

Foursquare Gospel Church, 200 Curran St., will hear the Rev. Sam Fratt speak on “The Power of Worship,” referencing Nehemiah 9 in the 10 a.m. service Sunday.

Grace United Methodist Church, 1100 Angular St., will hear the Rev. David Bracht-Wagner preach at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday, with readings from Revelation 1:4-8 and John 20:19-31..

Holy Family Catholic Parish, Fort Madison, will have First Communion at the 10:30 a.m. Mass Sunday at SS. Mary and Joseph Church. The Feast of the Divine Mercy starts with Reconciliation at 2:30 p.m. Sunday followed by Holy Hour and then Mass.

Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center meets from 6 to 7 p.m. each second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Art Center of Burlington, 301 Jefferson St. Joe Gauthier leads guided meditation classes and teachings in the New Kadampa tradition.

Messiah Lutheran Church, 2411 West Ave., will hear the Rev. Susanne Smith's sermon, “Jesus Gets the Last Laugh … Again,” at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday. RAGBRAI super team menu tasting lunch is noon Monday.

New Hope Community Church, 2900 Summer St., will hear the Rev. Craig Holmes' sermon, “Noah; Incredible Faith,” first in his new series, “God’s Incredibles,” at the 10 a.m. service Sunday.

New London Presbyterian Church, 400 N. Elm St., will participate in the New London citywide garage sales from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4. Rummage sale items will be available, along with homemade rolls, sandwiches, chips and pie. All items are 50 cents unless specifically marked.

Oak Street Baptist Church, 1303 Oak St., will hear the Rev. Ralph Wingate give the message, “God Is a Loving Heavenly Father,” at the 9 a.m. service Sunday. Coffee fellowship is 8:30 a.m.

Quaker Worship Group will meet at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Burlington Art Center, 301 Jefferson St., with Quaker Prayer for Worship, “Thy preserving power is all that I desire of Thee,” from Joan Vokins, 1691.

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 607 S. Jackson St., Mount Pleasant, will have First Communion at 11 a.m. Sunday. Bring items for the seminarians’ care packages. Ladies for Charity Rummage Sale is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 2 and 3, and 9 a.m. to noon May 4. Prayer vigil is 4 p.m. May 5.

St. Luke United Church of Christ, 1403 South St., will hear Peggy Stott’s message, “First Things First,” at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday. Her readings will be Acts 5:27-32 and John 20:19-31. Spring cleaning of the church is 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

St. Paul United Church of Christ, 303 W. Mount Pleasant St., West Burlington, will hear Ned Fry’s message, “Do Overs,” at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday, with music by Julie Kirk. Starting May 5, worship will start at 10:30 a.m.

St. Paul United Church of Christ, Donnellson, will have a freewill donation soup and sandwich luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Pilot Grove Savings Bank Community Room, 506 N. Main St., Donnellson.

Spring Grove United Methodist Church, 4502 Summer St., will hear the Rev. Jan Garza’s message, “Doubts and Fears,” at the 9 a.m. service Sunday. Scripture readings will include John 20:19-31.

Sunnyside Independent Baptist Church, 3415 Sunnyside Ave., will hear the guest minister, Jay Clover, give the message, “Why Praise,” at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday. Scripture is Psalm 150:6. The Quarterly Business Meeting will follow.

Trenton United Methodist Church, 502 Fifth St., Trenton, will host the Russian Orthodox a cappella group, LYRA, singing Russian choral music at 7 p.m. May 4. Supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. All events are free.

Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 N. Sixth St., will host Kathy Bowman from the UU Congregation of the Quad Cities presenting “What It Means to Be a People of Wholeness,” at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday.

West Burlington United Methodist Church, 308 Broadway St., will hear the Rev. Elizabeth Bell’s sermon at the 9 a.m. service Sunday.

West Hill United Methodist Church, 540 Leebrick St., will hear the Rev. David Bracht-Wagner preach at the 9 a.m. service Sunday, with readings from Revelation 1:4-8 and John 20:19-31.

Zion United Church of Christ, 412 N. Fifth St., will hear the Rev. Brice Hughes’ sermon, “Breath of Forgiveness,” at the 10 a.m. service Sunday, followed by fellowship hour.