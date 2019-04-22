ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Keep reaching out for someone or something new. Do not allow a situation to hold you back. How you feel could change at any given moment. Keep conversations light and easy. If you expect the unexpected, you will be miles ahead of everyone. Tonight: Off to the movies.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH One-on-one relating takes a higher priority than normal. You could be surprised by what goes down. You will see a situation far differently than you thought possible. Your sense of humor emerges when speaking to an old friend or a special loved one. Tonight: Express your feelings.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Someone has his or her eye on you. The nature of this person's interest will reflect your interactions. Try not to mix business and pleasure. You will be more content if you don't. Your interactions will be more authentic. Tonight: Stay free and easy.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHH Do not hesitate to plunge into a project or hobby. You could quickly accomplish more than your share. Schedule meetings for later in the week, when you will want to be less of a workaholic and more of a social butterfly. Tonight: Squeeze in some exercise.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH Whatever you do, you do 100%. You might reflect on some strong feelings briefly, as you can barely control your energy. You could opt to deal with this situation another time. You might not want to change plans. Good luck surrounds you. Tonight: Express your playfulness.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH Tension surrounds the resolution of an issue on the homefront. You might be unusually feisty and capable of unexpected actions. You could cause an unusual amount of upset, which could come back to haunt you. Tonight: Hang close to home.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Reach out to someone you often call when you experience a hassle. Speak your mind. Eye different ways of handling the situation. Your ability to communicate could help you break through a problem. Be more open about your feelings. Tonight: Haunting a favorite spot.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH You could be on edge as you attempt to handle a financial matter. You will experience an unexpected bump on the way, but will get the matter under control—although perhaps not immediately. You will experience excesses of all kinds. Tonight: Get to the bottom of a hassle.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH You are full of spunk and happiness even when you hit a roadblock. Despite upsets in your routine and a lack of coordination, you are streaming along today. You will tend toward excess. Flow with the moment. Tonight: All smiles.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH You could be out of sorts and not exactly sure how to handle a personal matter. You might want to have a conversation with someone you often share personal issues with. You both gain new perspectives because of your talks. Tonight: Get some extra R and R.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH Keep reaching out for a friend you trust and like sharing with. You will get another perspective. You could easily hit a home run. In any case, you might feel unsure or shaky for no reason. Tonight: Catching up on a friend's news.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Once more, you feel the need to allow yourself to go for what you want. You are likely to achieve more prestige or knowledge, but new responsibilities could fall on you. Tonight: A force to behold.